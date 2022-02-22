Newest leader for NC nurses has Greensboro ties

GREENSBORO — Meka Douthit EL was working the night shift as a nurse at Wake Forest Baptist when a Ku Klux Klan member arrived at the hospital with chest pains.

As soon as she walked into the man’s hospital room, he became agitated and insisted he didn’t want her as a Black woman to treat him. He asked to speak with Douthit EL’s supervisor, hoping he could get a white nurse instead.

Douthit EL, who had just started her first nursing job after graduating from UNCG in 1996, offered to make a deal with the man. She suggested they put aside their opinions of each other and work together to address his health issues and obvious needs.

“I said, ‘What I need to do right now because we can’t lose any time is I need to treat your chest pain,’” Douthit EL said. “I said, ‘Will you just please allow me the opportunity to take care of you and treat your chest pain? And what I want in return is that you show me just some mutual respect.'"

While the man never thanked her, Douthit EL got the feeling he appreciated what she did for him. She had become the type of caring, understanding nurse she needed but didn’t get a few years earlier while pregnant with her first child at age 19.