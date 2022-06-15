Newly reported COVID-19 cases declining as Guilford hospital admissions increase

GREENSBORO — Despite much of the state’s data showing a declining presence of COVID-19, the number of people admitted to hospitals across North Carolina with the highly contagious respiratory disease continues to increase week after week.

At least 925 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals during the week ending June 11. That’s an increase from 836 the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Locally, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is also up.

In Cone Health hospitals on Wednesday, 57 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus — an increase from 47 a week earlier. Of those patients, 35 are unvaccinated and 22 are fully vaccinated.

“Hospitalizations have always lagged cases so it is not unusual to see some increase in hospitalizations now,” Dr. Cynthia Snider of Cone Health said Wednesday. “We are seeing people who are vaccinated but may not have had their booster or second booster within the last four to six months ... thus some of the vaccine efficacy has worn off to prevent hospitalization.”

As for newly reported cases, North Carolina saw the number drop to 23,211 during the week ending June 11 — down from 25,839 the previous week, according to the DHHS report.

Locally, public health officials reported 155 new infections for a total of 2,566 active cases on Wednesday and no new deaths.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with coronavirus symptoms dropped from 5% to 4% during the week ending June 11, according to the state report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 21.9 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples during the week ending June 8 — down from 26.3 million the week prior.

By comparison, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.

