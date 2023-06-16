GREENSBORO — It’s a deal that could reinvent a central chunk of downtown — if it goes through.

Ryan Companies, working in conjunction with TH3 Partners, has a purchase-sale agreement for the site of the former News & Record building. The Minnesota-headquartered, nationally-focused developer is looking at building office towers and residential units on the site.

The sale price isn’t known. Cushman & Wakefield, a Chicago-based commercial real estate company, listed the property for nearly $11 million in July 2021. Berkshire Hathaway, the multinational conglomerate owned by Warren Buffett, retained the building when it sold the newspaper in January 2020.

As media companies consolidate and downsize, newspaper properties across the country have been a magnet for developers and a boon for cities wanting to reshape their downtowns. Greensboro has been in the midst of such a transformation, and at one time the News & Record property fueled speculation over potential suitors and prospective uses.

Interest, though, seemed to have cooled almost two years ago after a prospective buyer inexplicably pulled out.

Now, one of downtown’s most discussed pieces of commercial real estate may soon have a new owner.

“It would be a big game-changer for downtown Greensboro, for sure,” said city Economic Development Manager Marshall Yandle, adding that Ryan Companies has been discussing a variety of different options for the property.

The 6.65-acre site takes up the block between Market and Hughes streets, and Davie and Church streets — just one street away from Elm Street, the city’s business and entertainment artery.

The spacious building has operated at 200 E. Market St. since 1976 and at one time boasted a staff of hundreds between its newsroom, advertising, printing and mailroom operations. By summer 2020, with the paper downsized and owned by Lee Enterprises of Iowa, it moved into a new office on South Elm-Eugene Street.

Since then, the lot has been a blight on the city, as weeds and the homeless have taken over.

But that could all change — to the delight of many city leaders — if Ryan Companies and TH3 Partners go through with their plans.

In a city like Greensboro, to acquire “an entire city block and reinvent what’s going to go on the city block” was “an opportunity, quite frankly, that I couldn’t turn down,” said Connor Lewis, national vice president of real estate for Ryan Companies.

He said plans are flexible but his ideal vision includes 500,000 square feet of office space and about 400 units of multi-family residential space. Asked whether that might be apartments, townhomes or duplexes, Lewis said specifics are yet to be determined.

“I think it’s really going to come down to what the demand is,” he said.

Lewis said the company is also under contract for a property to develop in the Pyramid Village area. He said that while company officials were looking at the Pyramid Village site, he learned about the downtown property from broker Robbie Perkins, a former Greensboro mayor.

Lewis said the company is in talks with four potential tenants for what he hopes to be two commercial towers.

He estimated it could be another five months to a year before the company is ready to close on the deal.

In the meantime, he said, they will be doing their “due diligence” on the site, looking at whether there’s any asbestos in the old building or other environmental concerns — a chief one has been what lies underground — as well as conducting historical research and soil borings to determine stability.

Lewis said that he likes that the project allows for modern redevelopment without the demolition of “historic” buildings dating back to the early 1900s.

A dream for the project, he said, is to create a walkway from the property that would align with the new parking garage being built on Davie Street, and allow for people to walk from there out to Elm Street. Along the pathway could be spaces for outdoor gatherings, bands and street vendors. That walkway, he said, could “help tell the story of Greensboro.”

In total, he expects it will cost “millions” to purchase the site, and $300 to $400 million to develop “what we want to build there.”