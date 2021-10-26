News & Record columnist Harry Thetford, chronicler of veterans, dies at age 86

GREENSBORO — Known for his work honoring local veterans and writing about their lives, Harry Thetford died early Tuesday. He was 86.

Born Oct. 2, 1935 in Shreveport, La., Thetford is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha; three children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

“He was always looking for ways to serve,” Harry Thetford Jr. said Tuesday afternoon about his father’s kindness toward others.

Service arrangements will be announced once the family finalizes details.

Thetford, who grew up in Mississippi, had an older brother and 16 cousins who served in the military during World War II. He has said it was the combat death of one cousin, plus the premature death of his brother — after serving in World War II and Korea — that influenced him to write about veterans later in life.

There was another reason, too.

“My strongest motivator to write veterans’ stories could have been our Navy son, Harry Jr.,” Thetford wrote in 2018.

Harry Jr. said Tuesday it was his father who inspired his military career.