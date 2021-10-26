News & Record columnist Harry Thetford, chronicler of veterans, dies at age 86

GREENSBORO — Known for his work honoring local veterans and writing about their lives, Harry Thetford died early Tuesday. He was 86.
Born Oct. 2, 1935 in Shreveport, La., Thetford is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha; three children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
“He was always looking for ways to serve,” Harry Thetford Jr. said Tuesday afternoon about his father’s kindness toward others.
Service arrangements will be announced once the family finalizes details.
Thetford, who grew up in Mississippi, had an older brother and 16 cousins who served in the military during World War II. He has said it was the combat death of one cousin, plus the premature death of his brother — after serving in World War II and Korea — that influenced him to write about veterans later in life.
There was another reason, too.
“My strongest motivator to write veterans’ stories could have been our Navy son, Harry Jr.,” Thetford wrote in 2018.
Harry Jr. said Tuesday it was his father who inspired his military career.
Between 1955 and 1959, Thetford served four years of peacetime active duty with the Marine Corps. He once wrote that his college grades before military service were not as good as the two years after service, when he garnered mostly A’s at the University of Southern Mississippi.
His personal stories, often humbly shared, helped him connect with readers and veterans.
In 2018, Thetford said it was “a special blessing” to interview veterans and write their stories for the News & Record for more than a decade.
“Each message is more like a memoir. Each is unique. Each is a piece of our nation’s history and heritage. The elephant in the room of each message is the same — mortality.”
Thetford was passionate about sharing veterans’ stories, especially those who fought in World War II, whose ranks have dwindled dramatically in the years since he started his column.
“He was able to preserve the legacy of many men and women who didn’t talk much about their time in the service, often sharing details that even family members hadn’t heard,” said Cindy Loman, who was Thetford’s editor for more than 10 years. “Harry was a treasure to our veterans and our community.”
Thetford authored “Remembered,” a book about 99 Greensboro Senior High School alumni who lost their lives during service in World War II. He also played a key role in helping honor those alumni with a memorial room in the Sigmund Selig Pearl Field House at Grimsley High School.
“He made such a positive impact on me in the short time I knew him,” said Ethan Albright, Grimsley’s athletics director.
Albright said the school’s military appreciation event last month was incredibly special.
“He was a super person to talk with,” Albright said. “He genuinely cared about each student he researched.”
Thetford was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and a founding historian of The Carolina Field of Honor.
Between 1976 and 1989, Thetford was a manager of the Sears store at Friendly Center before retiring.
He served as president of Friendly Center Merchants Association, Greater Greensboro Merchants Association and Goodwill Industries. He was on the Board of Directors of Greensboro Beautiful, Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Better Business Bureau and North Carolina Retail Merchants Association.
A member of Lawndale Baptist Church, Thetford served in various roles and on numerous committees. He also participated in mission work for the Southern Baptist Convention.
A longtime golfer with the Greensboro Super Seniors, he and his wife had also enjoyed traveling extensively across the country in their RV.
In lieu of flowers, the Thetford family asks that memorials may be made to the Carolina Field of Honor, c/o The War Memorial Foundation, 600 N. Regional Road, Greensboro, N.C. 27409.