The News & Record will need a court order to obtain an audio recording of court proceedings July 28 in Guilford District Court that resulted in a judge issuing a protective court order against a News & Record reporter, a court official said Wednesday.

Juvenile matters are not a public record, said Lisa Johnson-Tonkins, the Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court.

Johnson-Tonkins would need a court order for her office to release an audio recording of the July 28 court proceedings, she said.

If the newspaper is granted access, a court reporter would transcribe the hearing, Johnson-Tonkins said.

Judge Ashley Watlington-Simms of Guilford District Court has issued the protective order against Kenwyn Caranna, the News & Record reporter who covers Greensboro and Guilford County government.

Caranna was observing juvenile court proceedings inside the courthouse on July 28, and was in the courtroom most of the day except for a period when Watlington-Simms closed the courtroom to hear a particular matter.

Everyone in the courtroom, including Caranna, was directed to leave the courtroom with only the parties and attorneys to that matter left behind. When that matter concluded, Caranna and others were permitted to return to the courtroom.

Later on July 28, Watlington-Simms asked Caranna to identify herself. Caranna did so, and Watlington-Simms said she intended to leave the courtroom and consult with Chief District Court Judge Teresa Vincent. Caranna asked if she could call her attorney, a common practice for journalists, and Watlington-Simms denied her request.

When Watlington-Simms returned to the courtroom, she told Caranna she was under a gag order and asked those in the courtroom if they had any questions.

When an attorney asked Caranna if she had taken any notes, Watlington-Simms repeated the question, to which Caranna replied yes. The judge then instructed bailiffs to seize Caranna’s notes and said the reporter could appeal the action later.

At the end of the day on Aug. 2, Watlington-Simms released a five-page protective order against Caranna, contending it was necessary to protect the integrity of confidential information discussed in juvenile court.

The order sealed Caranna’s notes and states she is not allowed to speak about information discussed during cases heard that day.