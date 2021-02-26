News & Record wins 18 awards in N.C. Press Association contest

The News & Record won 18 awards, including first place for its coverage of protests last year after the death of George Floyd, in the annual N.C. Press Association contest.

In all, the newspaper one four first place, eight second place and six third place awards. Five of the awards were staff entries. Winners were announced Friday during a virtual celebration.

The protest coverage over the course of two days in May 2020 won first place for the staff in the breaking news category. The staff also took first place in community coverage.

Individual first place awards went to photographer Woody Marshall in sports feature for a picture of Northwest High School's girls basketball team celebrating a 3-pointer and Nancy McLaughlin in profile feature for a story about a man who turned his life around and is sharing the lessons he learned.

Staff won second place awards for headline writing and appearance and design. Individual second-place awards went to:

• Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson, editorials.

• Reporter Jessie Pounds, education reporting, for a story on Gibsonville Elementary School's ukulele club.