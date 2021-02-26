News & Record wins 18 awards in N.C. Press Association contest

The News & Record won 18 awards, including first place for its coverage of protests last year after the death of George Floyd, in the annual N.C. Press Association contest.
In all, the newspaper one four first place, eight second place and six third place awards. Five of the awards were staff entries. Winners were announced Friday during a virtual celebration.
The protest coverage over the course of two days in May 2020 won first place for the staff in the breaking news category. The staff also took first place in community coverage.
Individual first place awards went to photographer Woody Marshall in sports feature for a picture of Northwest High School's girls basketball team celebrating a 3-pointer and Nancy McLaughlin in profile feature for a story about a man who turned his life around and is sharing the lessons he learned.
Staff won second place awards for headline writing and appearance and design. Individual second-place awards went to:
• Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson, editorials.
• Reporter Jessie Pounds, education reporting, for a story on Gibsonville Elementary School's ukulele club.
• Former graphics artist Tim Rickard, illustration/photo illustration/print or interactive graphics, for an illustration about the impact of COVID-19 on jobs.
• Marshall, photo page or essay, on how the Bi-Rite in Stokesdale was handling changes because of the pandemic.
• Former sports columnist Ed Hardin, sports columns.
• Former sports reporter Jeff Mills, sports news reporting for a story on how the figure skating world was handling sexual abuse allegations.
Staff won third place for sports coverage.
Individual third-place awards went to:
• Reporter Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane, arts and entertainment reporting, for a story about confronting racism in theater.
• Former food and retail reporter Carl Wilson, business writing, for a story on eco-friendly junk haulers.
• Pounds, education reporting, for a story on a bus driver shortage.
• Mills, sports columns.
• Reporter Joe Sirera, sports news reporting, for a story about the start of high school football season with no fans because of COVID-19.