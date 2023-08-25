The News & Record won first place for general excellence among North Carolina’s larger newspapers in the 2023 awards presented Thursday by the North Carolina Press Association.
The honor was announced at the press association’s annual convention in Raleigh.
Staffers for the newspaper also won 11 individual awards, including four first-place finishes. The awards are for the period between March 1, 2022, and March 4, 2023.
“Our staff is working hard to cover our community and serve our readers, including our rapidly growing digital audience, so it feels good to win this award,” said N&R Executive Editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes. “But we’re just getting started.”
In the individual awards, Allen Johnson, the N&R Editorial Page Editor, won first place in the
lighter columns category as well as for editorial sections. Johnson also won third place in the editorials competition.
N&R photographer Woody Marshall won
first-place honors in sports feature photography for his photo “Shotgun Girl” and first place in feature photography for “July 4th Dance.”
In the photo page or essay category, Marshall won second place for “Bluebird Nest Checks” and third place for “Hotdog Tuesdays.”
In the advertising competition, the News & Record’s Jennifer Atkins Brown and former staffers Ray Causey and Cindy Loman won second place in the special section category for “Explore Rockingham County 2022-2023.”
Loman and Lea Anne Williams took second place in the newspaper promotion competition for Greensboro NCPA ad 2022.
Loman and Marshall won third place in advertising’s special section category for “Discover Guilford 2023.”
Photos: NCPA award winning photos
Southern Guilford senior Hannah Barnes unloads her 12 gauge over under shotgun while shooting skeet at Hunter Safety practice at the school's gun range near the school in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Barnes is the president of the school's FFA.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People have their meals in the fellowship hall during "Hot Dog Tuesday" at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Indoor dinning recently resumed after being closed for the pandemic.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Chef Merlin Boston-Stephens flips hotdogs as she cooks on the grill in the kitchen at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The church's "Hot Dog Tuesday" was started at the church 9 years ago and has grown into a 23 volunteer effort. Boston-Stephens who retired from UNCG as a cook uses a secret sauce squinted from a clear condiment bottle on the hot dogs as she cooks them. While Boston-Stephens would not divulge what her secret sauce was she did share a couple tips for cooking hotdogs. She said "You can't get the grill too hot and you got to keep it clean."
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Program Minister Jim Waynick hugs Sherry Woodburn as she arrives for "Hot Dog Tuesday" at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Waynick who started the fund raiser 9 years ago said, "Everything is cooked fresh." He added that people that can't afford to pay for meal are not turned away.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
People lineup to order their lunch at Hinshaw United Methodist Church's "Hot Dog Tuesday" in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Astor Kinney has a hotdog in the fellowship hall at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The church's "Hot Dog Tuesday" opened it's dinning area after being closed during the pandemic.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Kathy Goodwin puts homemade chili on a hotdog in the kitchen at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Suzy Swindell bows her head for a blessing before lunch during "Hot Dog Tuesday" at Hinshaw United Methodist Church in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Stephanie Berry knocks on the side of a bluebird nest box as she makes a weekly nest check in Lake Daniel Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Stephanie Berry uses a mechanic's mirror to check eggs in a bluebird house in Lake Daniel Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A resident drives their electric scooter past John Scroggins as he checks a bluebird house on one of the trails at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, N.C., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
John Scroggins checks a bluebird nest on one of the trails at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, N.C., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
An adult female bluebird takes a dried meal worm to a waiting baby inside her birdhouse in Lake Daniel Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
A pair of adult bluebirds watch from a safe distance as Stephanie Berry checks their nest in Lake Daniel Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Karen Gerringer and John Scroggins check a birdhouse on one of the trails at River Landing at Sandy Ridge in Colfax, N.C., on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Kai'lee Cassidy spins in circles in the gentle sprinkle from a fire truck at Fun Fourth in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, July 4, 2022.
WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.