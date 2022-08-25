News & Record wins NCPA awards

The News & Record won 17 awards — seven of them first place — in the annual North Carolina Press Association contest.

The awards were announced Thursday at a banquet in Raleigh. The contest period was longer than usual, running from Oct. 1, 2020, to Feb. 28 this year. And the daily divisions were reduced to two: papers with circulation over 10,000 and papers with circulation under 10,000.

The News & Record’s sister paper, RockinghamNow, won four awards in its division of weekly papers.

The N&R staff won first place awards for a special “Honoring our Veterans” section and for appearance and design.

Photographer Woody Marshall took first place in sports photography feature and assistant editor Mike Kernels won first place for headlines.

Editorial Page Editor Allen Johnson won first place for the opinion page.

Reporter Nancy McLaughlin took first place in profile feature for a story about former judge Elreta Alexander-Ralston.

Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane won first place in arts and entertainment reporting for a story about arts programs coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshall also received second-place awards in feature photo and photo illustration and third place in sports photography.

Johnson also won a second-place award for editorials and a third-place award for serious columns.

Former reporter Jamie Biggs won a second-place award in news feature writing.

Former reporter Richard M. Barron won a second-place award for government reporting.

Former photographer Kenneth Ferriera took third-place awards for photo page and video.

Ferriera and McLaughlin also took third place in news enterprise reporting for their series about families forced to move from a mobile home park after the property was sold to developers.

RockinghamNow editor/reporter Susie Spear won three first-place awards and one third-place award.

The first-place awards were in general news reporting for stories on a fatal tubing trip on the Dan River; education reporting on the ouster of the Rockingham County Schools superintendent; and beat news reporting on a series of deaths at the county jail.

The third-place award was for government reporting.