NFL player sends Greensboro families on shopping sprees

GREENSBORO — Families moved down the aisles of learning toys to children's clothing and the electronics section at Walmart with the elf orchestrating their shopping sprees watching from 3,000 miles away.

Dudley graduate and NFL player Emmanuel Moseley of the San Francisco 49ers sent two families taking part in the United Way of Greater Greensboro's Family Success Centers on $1,000 sprees and gave the agency 55 Walmart gift cards worth $100 each to give to others in need.

Moseley's mother, Latoya, and father, Darrel, joined the families as they shopped and held up a phone so their son could watch as well, according to a video taken by the United Way.

And from the look on his face, it seemed as if he was the one getting the gift.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm happy to give back to the community that raised me," said Moseley, whose foundation has invested in his hometown in other ways.