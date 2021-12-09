NFL player sends Greensboro families on shopping sprees

GREENSBORO — Families moved down the aisles of learning toys to children's clothing and the electronics section at Walmart with the elf orchestrating their shopping sprees watching from 3,000 miles away.
Dudley graduate and NFL player Emmanuel Moseley of the San Francisco 49ers sent two families taking part in the United Way of Greater Greensboro's Family Success Centers on $1,000 sprees and gave the agency 55 Walmart gift cards worth $100 each to give to others in need.
Moseley's mother, Latoya, and father, Darrel, joined the families as they shopped and held up a phone so their son could watch as well, according to a video taken by the United Way.
And from the look on his face, it seemed as if he was the one getting the gift.
"I'm happy to give back to the community that raised me," said Moseley, whose foundation has invested in his hometown in other ways.
To spread holiday cheer, The Moseley Legacy Foundation partnered with Walmart, and United Way of Greater Greensboro to help families with some of what they need, and some of what they want over the holidays. And the United Way filmed it all.
Families receiving the shopping spree and gift cards were chosen at random from UWGG’s Family Success Centers. Those centers — one at Guilford Child Development and the other at the Salvation Army Center of Hope — offer members access to services including GED completion, career coaching, financial planning, and educational child care all in one location.
"My kids are going to have the best Christmas ever this year," one of the recipients said while the camera was on her.
The other recipient also spoke of being appreciative.
"That someone would be so nice," she said before taking off with her cart.
The Moseley Legacy Foundation, which has helped more than 1,500 families, empowers youth and families in need through food security, educational advancement, and second-chance opportunities.
