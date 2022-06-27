NFL's D.J. Reader easing Greensboro housing crisis 'one family at a time'

GREENSBORO — He may play for the Cincinnati Bengals, but defensive tackle D.J. Reader’s heart remains in his hometown.

And he’s hoping to help make affordable housing available to those living here.

“Affordable housing is a big thing and there’s never enough,” Reader said in a phone interview over the weekend. "We’re just trying to change (that) one house at a time."

Through his nonprofit, A Son Never Forgets, Reader has started buying single and multi-family properties in the south end of the city and intends to rent or sell them to low-income people.

“Just being a kid from Greensboro, I think the big thing for me was being able to just go back and be able to pour into a community that always poured into me,” said Reader, who went to Grimsley High School. “I feel like an area I could attack was affordable housing because that’s the way me and my team decided to go about it.”

That "team" includes his mother, Felicia.

“There is a need and we can no longer just close our eyes,” she said.

She added that the group has one single-family home and two multiple-family units.

“And we're currently looking at maybe a condo, but it's not near available,” she said.

But for the other units, she’s hoping to get families into those places by sometime in July.

D.J. Reader said he’s also bought some properties that are undeveloped and is looking to partner with builders, governments and other nonprofit organizations to turn them into affordable housing.

“We’re looking for partners everywhere," said Reader, who was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2019.

Potential tenants and buyers for the affording housing would come from government lists, where people have been issued housing vouchers.

“The housing prices just continue skyrocket,” Reader said. “We’re trying to help one family at a time.”

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.