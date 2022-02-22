Nikole Hannah-Jones among headliners at Greensboro Bound Literary Festival

GREENSBORO — Amor Towles, Jason Mott and Nikole Hannah-Jones will be among the authors featured at the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival coming this May.
The free festival is scheduled for May 19-22 in downtown Greensboro and will showcase nearly 50 authors.
Here are some of them:
• Amor Towles, The New York Times bestselling author who wrote “The Lincoln Highway” and “Rules of Civility,” on May 19.
• Jason Mott and Holly Goddard Jones on May 20. Mott, a North Carolina native, wrote “Hell of a Book,” which won the 2021 National Book Award for Fiction. Goddard Jones, a UNCG English professor, is the author of “The Next Time You See Me” and “Antipodes.”
• Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project, and Jelani Favors, author of “Shelter in a Time of Storm,” on May 21. The conversation between Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, and Favors, a N.C. A&T history professor, is the culminating event in “The History of Redlining in East Greensboro: Conversations About Our City’s Past and Present.” The series explores the history and present-day impact of the discriminatory practice of "redlining" in Greensboro and is a collaboration of A&T, Dudley High School, Greensboro Bound and the Greensboro Public Library.
• Ann Hood and Julia Ridley Smith on May 22. Hood, author of “Fly Girl” and “Comfort: A Journey Through Grief,” is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author. Ridley Smith, author of “The Sum of Trifles,” is the 2021-22 Kenan Visiting Writer at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Other authors include Phoebe Zerwick, “Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt,” about a Winston-Salem man wrongly convicted of murder who later became a national advocate for social justice; David Wright Falade, “Black Cloud Rising,” a historical novel about former slaves turned Union infantrymen during the Civil War; and Kathryn Schulz, “Lost & Found,” a memoir about losing her father and finding the love of her life.
“One of the great things the festival does … is to have these big names to draw people and then bring in all of these other great writers who may or may not be on your radar but are doing just exceptional work,” festival co-founder Brian Lampkin said.
The exact schedule as well as ticketing information will be announced on April 1, organizers said.
The festival returns live for the first time since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and sent Guilford County into quarantine.
“We’ve gone two years now trying to do just virtual events, and we felt we did the best we could,” said Lampkin, co-owner of Scuppernong Books. “But what makes a festival exciting is the synergy of having all these folks in the same place at the same time.”
Thirty-eight percent of those featured at the festival are authors of color, according to festival co-founder Steve Colyer. Greensboro Bound has a goal of increasing that figure to 50% at future events.
Colyer said he’s happy with the growth of the festival, which began in 2018.
“I’m really excited," he said, "to see this thing continue to grow.”
