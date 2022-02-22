Nikole Hannah-Jones among headliners at Greensboro Bound Literary Festival

• Ann Hood and Julia Ridley Smith on May 22. Hood, author of “Fly Girl” and “Comfort: A Journey Through Grief,” is a two-time Pushcart Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author. Ridley Smith, author of “The Sum of Trifles,” is the 2021-22 Kenan Visiting Writer at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Other authors include Phoebe Zerwick, “Beyond Innocence: The Life Sentence of Darryl Hunt,” about a Winston-Salem man wrongly convicted of murder who later became a national advocate for social justice; David Wright Falade, “Black Cloud Rising,” a historical novel about former slaves turned Union infantrymen during the Civil War; and Kathryn Schulz, “Lost & Found,” a memoir about losing her father and finding the love of her life.

“One of the great things the festival does … is to have these big names to draw people and then bring in all of these other great writers who may or may not be on your radar but are doing just exceptional work,” festival co-founder Brian Lampkin said.

The exact schedule as well as ticketing information will be announced on April 1, organizers said.

The festival returns live for the first time since 2019, when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and sent Guilford County into quarantine.