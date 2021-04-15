No appointment needed for COVID-19 vaccinations at Cone Health, though appointments still preferred

GREENSBORO — Getting a COVID-19 vaccination just got a bit easier now that Cone Health is accepting walk-ins at all its vaccination sites and community clinics.

Cone Health is using the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“This is another obstacle that we can remove to make it easier for people to get their COVID-19 vaccination,” Debbie Grant, chief nursing officer and vice president for Cone Health, said in a news release. “With the new variants of COVID-19 spreading, we want everyone 16 and over to take the opportunity as soon as possible to get their vaccination.”

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, only 1 in 3 North Carolinians have taken the vaccine, according to the release. Many health leaders estimate that 70% to 80% of the population needs to be vaccinated or have had COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity, Cone Health said.

Cone's webpage — conehealth.com/vaccine — has answers to questions about the available vaccines. Appointments also can be made through this site.

