No injuries reported after aircraft 'incident' north of PTI, airport officials say

GREENSBORO — No one was injured this afternoon after an "aircraft incident" north of Piedmont Triad International Airport, airport officials said.

Airport police and Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting responded to the scene along with Greensboro police and fire, PTI said in a news release.

The one person on board, the pilot, is OK, and no one on the ground was hurt, PTI said.

It wasn't clear what type of aircraft was involved.

The incident did not affect flights at the airport, a spokesperson for the airport said.