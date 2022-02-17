No mask required: Guilford Board of Health drops mandate

GREENSBORO — Guilford County residents will be able to go maskless after county leaders agreed Thursday evening to immediately drop its mask mandate.

After hearing from local health officials, who noted that the positivity rate and hospitalizations from COVID-19 were dropping, the Board of Health agreed by a vote of 7-0 to rescind the mandate implemented on Jan. 13. The board is made up of members of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. District 5 Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy was not present at the meeting.

The move opens the way for Guilford County Schools to also make masks optional.

According to the Feb. 24 agenda for county’s Board of Education work session, Superintendent Sharon Contreras indicated she would recommend making masks optional in schools beginning March 7 if the county ended the mandate.

Students and staff members will still need to wear masks on school buses, as required by federal law.

