No more vaccine appointments available for first week of COVID-19 clinics by Guilford County

GREENSBORO — All of the available COVID-19 vaccination appointments through Thursday are filled.

The call-in line that was supposed to be open for extra hours this weekend won't be open on Sunday, the county said Saturday on Twitter. The county is beginning Phase 1b vaccinations under the state's schedule. People age 75 and older are eligible to be vaccinated under this phase.

The county launched the call center on Friday to begin scheduling vaccinations for the Phase 1b group, and the "unprecedented high demand," led to the "initial system failures and extended call waiting times," the county said. By noon, the county had received more than 11,250 calls to the appointment line, the county said.

Extra staff and hours were added, and an online appointment tool created to help with the demand. By 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, appointments for the first week were filled through Thursday.

The county said it will resume appointments once the next round of doses arrives. It expects to get weekly shipments from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who get vaccinated at the clinics will be scheduled for another appointment for the second shot. Both vaccines approved for use in the United States require a second dose to be fully effective.