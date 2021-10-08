 Skip to main content
No one injured in house fire early Friday, Greensboro officials say
Greensboro Fire Department
KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — No one was injured early Friday during a house fire that caused approximately $13,000 in damages, according to a spokesman for the Greensboro Fire Department.

Thirty-two firefighters responded to a reported fire at about 3:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1600 block of Eastwood Avenue, which is between Lansdown Avenue and Bethania Street, fire and police officials said.

Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department said the cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.

