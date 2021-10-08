No one injured in house fire early Friday, Greensboro officials say

GREENSBORO — No one was injured early Friday during a house fire that caused approximately $13,000 in damages, according to a spokesman for the Greensboro Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thirty-two firefighters responded to a reported fire at about 3:45 a.m. Friday at a home in the 1600 block of Eastwood Avenue, which is between Lansdown Avenue and Bethania Street, fire and police officials said.

Deputy Chief Dwayne Church of the Greensboro Fire Department said the cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation.