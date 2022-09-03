No print edition on Monday for Labor Day holiday

There will be no print edition of the News & Record on Monday for the Labor Day holiday. There will be a special e-edition. And check out greensboro.com throughout the day for local, state and national news.
Thank you for reading the News & Record. Have a safe and happy holiday.
Contact Managing Editor Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.
Jennifer Fernandez
Assistant local content director
