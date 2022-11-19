'Nobody could understand it': Unanswered questions remain in 2011 mass killing in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Zachary “Zack” Smith, 14.

Dylan Smith, 17.

Makayla Woods, 15.

Richard “Ricky” Suttles, 17.

Hanaleigh Suttles, 8.

“I’d never seen anything like it as they rolled those five caskets into the gym,” the Rev. Michael Barrett said of a gathering in his church’s gymnasium the day before the funeral of the five victims of Mary Ann Holder’s shooting spree in 2011. Holder had been the mother of two of them, the surrogate mother of the other three.

“Everybody wept,” Barrett said.

On a Sunday morning in November of that year, 36-year-old Mary Ann Holder used two guns to carry out the shootings in three locations, with only one person surviving.

Since 2006, mass killings in North Carolina — 11 of the 13 were shootings — have claimed 60 lives and injured 10 more, according to an analysis by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

From the mountains to the coast, to the capital city and here in Guilford County, no area has been immune.

Just last month, five people died and two were injured in a shooting along a walking trail in a Raleigh neighborhood. The accused shooter — a 15-year-old boy. The motive — unknown.

In 2011, Guilford County sheriff’s deputies walked into a home on the outskirts of Pleasant Garden to find four children shot in the head. In a nearby vehicle, another child lay dead in the backseat; his mother killed herself the same way she killed the children.

The horror of that day remains with him, says former Sheriff BJ Barnes.

****

Medical examiners looked for any possible cause for Holder’s rampage. There were no drugs in her system. No tumors affecting her brain. Holder’s biological father had been “very” bipolar according to others in the family, and he and one of his parents died by suicide.

But neither had done what Holder did that November 11 years ago. Authorities never locked down a timeline for when Holder began her assaults that day. It may have started that morning when she shot at a former boyfriend, Randy Lamb, hitting him in the arm and elbow. He would be the only survivor.

Maybe she had just snapped from the threat of being sued for the affair with Lamb and undermining his reconciliation with his wife, a legal action called “alienation of affection” that’s allowed in North Carolina.

“All in all, life is good,” she wrote Oct. 27 online. “There are days when things seem like they can’t get any worse, and there are days when it seems like they could not be better.”

Less than a month later and she would take the lives of loved ones: her sons Zack, a freshman at Southeast High School, and Dylan, who had attended Southern High School until 2009, when he withdrew from Guilford County Schools; Makayla, a sophomore at Southeast, who had been Dylan’s girlfriend and Holder’s step-niece; and Ricky, a senior at The Middle College at GTCC-High Point, and Hanaleigh, a third grader at Pleasant Garden Elementary, the children of her former sister-in-law and longtime friend Beth Suttles. Suttles’ infant, Shianne, had been with Holder’s daughter Christina the day of the shootings.

As with the pattern of many mass killings in this country, it is likely another “Why?” that died with the perpetrator.

“She did it,” Holder’s daughter Christina, just 21 at the time of the deaths, would later tell the News & Record after hearing out the detectives. “Then I stopped and I said, ‘No, the mom I knew did not do this, but Mary Ann did.’ “

****

Making his way through a crime scene littered with toys, bookbags and the mementos that moms treasure, Barnes walked with hands in his pockets as he always did to avoid touching anything. In his head, Barnes tried to separate the people from the bodies inside the rental home on Cocoa Drive on the outskirts of Pleasant Garden.

“I knew it was bad when I saw the officers in the front yard crying,” Barnes said.

Those seasoned officers had already secured the scene and were waiting for crime scene investigators.

Earlier that morning, a seemingly unrelated call had come into 911 about a shooting in the parking lot of GTCC’s aviation center on Regional Road, on the other side of the county. The shooter had been identified as Mary Ann Holder, who was meeting up with Lamb in the parking lot. It is unclear when Lamb’s wife found out about their affair and at this point there were claims of harassment from both sides. And Jennifer Lamb had decided to sue for alienation of affection, a law on the books in just a couple of states that has been successfully used over the years.

Holder and Randy Lamb had both served on the Pleasant Garden Community Center board of directors a few years before the shootings and it was unclear when the affair ended.

That February, according to News & Record research after the deaths, Jennifer Lamb had filed for a temporary restraining order against Holder.

“Ms. Holder continues to call cell phones belong to me, also called my home, sent text messages and email, including naked pictures of herself and follow me and my children,” Jennifer Lamb wrote.

Jennifer Lamb also claimed that Holder tried to run her off the road.

Neither woman showed up for court and the complaint was dismissed.

Holder was later granted a temporary restraining order against the Lambs, who she said called her repeatedly. Randy Lamb, she said, also drove by her house 10 times and called 100 times within a few days.

On Nov. 19, the day before the shootings, Holder had met Randy Lamb in a Walmart parking lot and handed over a check for $10,000 made out to Jennifer Lamb to stop the civil action.

Holder’s family and friends said that the potential legal action weighed heavy on her mind. That maybe it could interfere with her getting permanent custody of Beth Suttles’ children and raising them as she had promised her friend she would do.

Holder, who had grown up around McLeansville and Pleasant Garden, had never been in trouble with the law.

In high school, she became pregnant at 15 with the child of Beth Suttles’ older brother, Richard “Rocky” Smith, who was 17. He convinced her mother to let them marry. The young couple moved into the home on Cocoa Drive with Rocky Smith’s grandparents and their new baby, Christina Nichole. They eventually divorced but would become good friends, with Holder remaining in the house with Smith’s grandparents. The house would be sold years later but a family friend bought it for his own use and later rented it to Holder.

Eventually, Makayla, whose own home was in turmoil, would join the rest of Holder’s burgeoning brood. Makayla was Holder’s niece through the marriage of a half-brother.

“Makayla felt safe there,” Rocky Smith, the ex-husband, had said of Holder’s house.

After the deaths, some of those who lived nearby talked about the children volunteering to help aging neighbors, but also said the house was always lit up and that people were coming and going at all times of the night.

Holder, who had worked in the office of a graphics design firm, seemed financially stable.

She reportedly received child support, but it is unclear if it was for her children or Suttles’ children. Suttles had alleged her husband had been abusive and sent her into labor Feb. 12, which also brought their daughter into the world early. The two women had been so close that Holder had been with Beth Suttles when both Hanaleigh and Shianne came into the world.

Brian Suttles could not be reached for comment.

By Feb. 19, Beth had pneumonia and was hooked to a ventilator.

“I am heart broken,” Holder posted on March 9 on a CaringBridge website where people can document the progress of loved ones with serious medical issues. “Beth, for the past 25 years, I have been there for you, and I will continue to be there for your kids. ALWAYS.”

Suttles died the same day.

She had made Holder the beneficiary of a life insurance policy valued at $11,604.

By mid-November, Holder believed that Beth Suttles’ estranged husband wanted the children to be in Wake County with his brother and had asked child protective services to move them out of the Holder home, according to News & Record research at that time. On Nov. 18, she filed a complaint in Guilford County District Court asking for permanent custody rights.

None of it would ever be resolved.

****

Based on autopsy reports, when Barnes entered the Cocoa Drive home, he would have come across Dylan, Makayla, Ricky and Hanaleigh in bedrooms and a living room, each with a bullet wound to the head.

Hanaleigh was on the sofa in the front room. Ricky was in one of the bedrooms. Dylan and Makayla in another. All were in a reclining posture with a bullet to the head. Makayla also had a wound on her arm, which some speculated she might have raised reflexively.

A discarded pillow near Dylan suggested to law enforcement that the shooter tried to muffle any of the close-range gunshots.

“It has affected me more than any other,” Barnes says today.

Deputies had arrived earlier looking for Holder because of the 911 call where Jennifer Lamb reported that Holder shot her husband.

“It all started coming together,” Barnes said, “but in a way in which you were in disbelief.”

“Mary Ann was devoted to those kids,” Barnes said. “She was constantly at ball games. She was constantly at school events. If somebody needed to bring cookies, and it involved the children, Mary Ann would bring those cookies.”

Holder had also talked to her daughter Christina that week about hosting Thanksgiving dinner the next week at her home for her extended family, which led some to believe that the killings weren’t premeditated.

Detectives had been able to track Holder’s movements that Sunday morning via cellphones she carried, including those of her son Zack and step-niece Makayla.

After shooting Lamb, Holder also spoke with her friend Stacy Couch, her brother Cliff Holder, a new man she’d been dating and daughter Christina.

Investigators believe she killed the four kids at her home before heading to GTCC, but they couldn’t prove it. They said she could have gone home after shooting Lamb to commit the murders and then pick up Zack at the Couch home where he had spent the night after watching an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight at a sports bar.

Maybe once she shot at Lamb she thought there was no going back to her regular life and her thoughts turned to the children.

Time ran out for her at the end of a gravel road with her foot on the brake pedal and a sheriff’s deputy in her view as she pulled the trigger one last time.

The deputy was headed west on nearby Ritter’s Lake Road when he passed Remora Road, and what looked like the GTCC parking lot shooting suspect’s black SUV caught his eye.

By the time he turned around with his overhead lights swirling, Holder’s Ford Explorer began moving toward him bound for the main road. Then it came to a stop and a flash lit the driver’s side.

Investigators say she had already shot Zack, the 14-year-old son who investigators found in the back seat of the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. That last flash the deputy saw would have been from the gunshot that took her own life.

There could have been other victims.

Holder had told Christina she was on her way to visit. Christina, who lived in an apartment in western Greensboro, could hear her younger brother in the background while they talked. Nothing seemed out of place.

But Christina’s fiance Jason Key was asleep on the couch and she told her mother she would have to awaken him.

“So she heard me say ‘Jason is here,’ and then she said, ‘Never mind, I’m not coming,’ “ said Christina. “Maybe if I’d told her to come, Zack would still be alive ... But then the question comes up, ‘Would you still be alive?’ “

****

Holder had a lot of friends in that community.

“People found it hard to believe it was her,” Barnes said. “They wanted it to be someone else because that would have been easier.”

Many of those people gathered at prayer vigils held over the days that followed at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, where Barrett was senior pastor at the time.

Dylan was declared dead at the home on Cocoa Drive. Zack, found in the SUV, died the next day. Hanaleigh died that Tuesday. Makayla, the next day, on Wednesday. She endured two surgeries, including one to remove a bullet wedged in her brain. Ricky died that Friday. Some had been kept on life support so that their organs could go to others.

The large extended family wanted to hold the joint memorial services at the church, which was in the heart of their community and large enough for the community to take part. Other pastors who had known the children would take part in the service; Barrett said they all grieved together.

“Nobody could understand it,” said Barrett, who later watched each casket being lowered into a grave. “Explanations? We don’t have any of those. The last thing I envisioned was Jesus wrapping his arm around each one of them.”

Rocky Smith, the ex-husband, went into the ministry. Christina, who married Jason Key, would later raise Shianne Suttles, the infant sister of Ricky and Hanaleigh.

Some have wondered aloud if Holder took the lives of the children out of a misguided theory that they would have no one if she was gone.

If she took the children with her thinking they would be better off that way, she was wrong, Christina would later say.

Notes her mother left behind answered none of the questions people had.

The community would go through emotional goodbyes to the littlest ones.

Their organs and tissue gave everything from sight to heartbeats to dozens of others.

A private service was held for Holder as well.

Christina would follow her mother’s final wish, which was to scatter her ashes on the coast.

“She had always said, as long as I can personally remember, that she didn’t want to be buried. She wanted her children to spread her ashes at the coast,” Christina said the year after the shootings. “I was the only kid, and that’s what I did.”