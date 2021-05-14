Nonprofit questions investigation into child abuse at Greensboro church's day care

On Thursday, the News & Record reached out to the Congregational United Church of Christ to determine the preschool program's connection to the church and if Clark was involved in running it.

A church representative said Peas in a Pod was leasing space from the church and that Clark was one of the people directing the program, which is not part of the church's programming.

After learning Thursday about Clark's connection to Fellowship Day School and the crimes committed there, the church said later that day Peas in a Pod has been suspended from using their building.

In an email to congregants obtained by the News & Record, church officials said the church was unaware of the situation until Thursday afternoon. They said the references for Clark and her assistant were "uniformly positive" and that during the six months they have rented space from the church, they have been "good to work with" and the families "seem quite happy with the program." Clark apologized to church officials for not notifying them of what happened, saying she thought everyone already knew, according to the email.