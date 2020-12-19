Nonprofits dream for a moment like this, says president and CEO of local United Way

Gethers-Clark says she and her team will have to take a step back and look at how best to leverage the gift.

The money equals the agency's annual revenue through fundraising and gifts.

She calls it seed money to possibly further the group's work in new ways.

But she is quick to say that it will be in partnership with the community, which provides the agency much-needed financial support.

"So consider this as us being able to buy a truck," she explains with one of those signature big smiles and trademark enthusiasm. "So the community helped us when we were walking to provide services, and getting a truck will help us provide those same services more efficiently. But we'll still need gas and we'll still need to maintain the truck while providing those services."

Gethers-Clark said at times it's surreal. She says it was a community effort to build a program that would get others to pay attention.

"At nonprofits, we dream a lot," said Gethers-Clark, who grew up in New York and speaks with the slightest Southern twang. "I think all of us dream for a moment like this.""

Gethers-Clark had not planned to apply for the job when the previous CEO, Keith Barsuhn, quit in January 2013.