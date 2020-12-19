Nonprofits dream for a moment like this, says president and CEO of local United Way

GREENSBORO — That one of the richest women in the world was drawn to the war against poverty launched by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, and wants to help further its work, left CEO and president Michelle Gethers-Clark momentarily speechless.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott included the United Way in a list of 384 recipients to share in a $4.15 billion pot that will help the local United Way continue to provide a path out of poverty. The United Way, which relies on the local community voluntarily taking care of each other, will receive $10 million over three years.
It was nothing the agency could apply to get. Scott's team looked at thousands of agencies but focused on leadership and results, Scott said in a written statement with Tuesday's announcement. Scott gave money to programs, schools and organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
"They took a data-driven approach to identifying organizations with strong leadership teams and results, with special attention to those operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates and low access to philanthropic capita," Scott said of her team's approach.
In the Triad, N.C. A&T received $45 million and Winston-Salem State University said it received $30 million. Other area recipients are the High Point YMCA and Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, based in Winston-Salem.
The money given the United Way is the single largest gift the 98-year-old agency has ever received.
"All I can say is that I'm grateful she found the United Way of Greater Greensboro," enthused Gethers-Clark while calling the gift a game-changer.
Scott's donation comes after Gethers-Clark essentially "blew up the model" the agency has been using since 1922, although the agency retains its mission.
That meant changing the way the United Way did business — transformational change. Gethers-Clark was hired in 2013 and began a listening tour and data analysis of the state of things locally. Already, the board had been shifting toward a collaborative model with agencies.
"That took courage — to blow up the model and reimagine the mission," said Neil Belenky, a former longtime president and CEO of the organization. "I'm sure it probably came with some consternation. It really took someone like Michelle to do it."
For nearly a century the United Way had been an umbrella agency raising money for various groups and initiatives in the community. While some groups still receive funding from the annual fundraising campaign for programs connected to poverty, the agency now focuses much of its attention and funds on the systemic roots of poverty.
She had a sense of the risk and how those organizations and agencies were dependent on the United Way, Belenky said.
"This is 'I risk my career' type of leadership," said Belenky. "Obviously, she was driven by a passion with a lot of skill behind it."
The United Way has long provided creative ways to serve the community. Under Belenky it became the birthplace of a special philanthropic society of women thought up by local women, a model that soon spread to local chapters across the country.
Community initiatives over the years have led to more children ready for school and the kinds of programs that strengthened the community through providing services to help people get back into the workplace and helping families regain their footing.
"Did we get pushback? Yes," Gethers-Clark said. "Did we lose donors? Yes."
But Scott's gift, she said, is "affirmation that the right vision and strategy was put in place."
Lessons in compassion
Scott's gifts were planned in dollar amounts that could make substantial change. The money came as part of the novelist's $60 billion divorce settlement from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest men.
"I am so excited about what this means for our community," said Sue Cole, a longtime United Way donor and the chair of the board when Gethers-Clark was hired.
More than 57,000 people locally were living in poverty before the pandemic.
Gethers-Clark says she and her team will have to take a step back and look at how best to leverage the gift.
The money equals the agency's annual revenue through fundraising and gifts.
She calls it seed money to possibly further the group's work in new ways.
But she is quick to say that it will be in partnership with the community, which provides the agency much-needed financial support.
"So consider this as us being able to buy a truck," she explains with one of those signature big smiles and trademark enthusiasm. "So the community helped us when we were walking to provide services, and getting a truck will help us provide those same services more efficiently. But we'll still need gas and we'll still need to maintain the truck while providing those services."
Gethers-Clark said at times it's surreal. She says it was a community effort to build a program that would get others to pay attention.
"At nonprofits, we dream a lot," said Gethers-Clark, who grew up in New York and speaks with the slightest Southern twang. "I think all of us dream for a moment like this.""
Gethers-Clark had not planned to apply for the job when the previous CEO, Keith Barsuhn, quit in January 2013.
Gethers-Clark, by then a longtime United Way donor and member of the agency's board of directors, was a former vice president at American Express' Greensboro operations and had later formed her own leadership consulting firm. She had been initially asked to take a consulting job at the United Way that had her looking at inefficiencies and ways to improve the work there based on community surveys.
She took the job on an interim basis while the board conducted a nationwide search.
The group had come up with a profile — someone with vision, who understood respect and the importance of community, and could inspire that bus driver as well as the president of a Fortune 500 company.
Gethers-Clark had picked up those traits over the years. Her parents had picked cucumbers and cotton outside Charleston, S.C., before leaving the segregated South for New York in the late 1950s to seek the American dream.
Her dad eventually found work with the city’s corrections department, her mom with the U.S. Postal Service.
Her earliest lessons in drawing on people's strengths came in grade school, when her class learned to count in the 15 languages spoken in the homes of her classmates.
She also remembers her mother loading up plates of food for neighbors who had even less. That was an early lesson in compassion.
The honors student with a love of numbers — elected class president her junior and senior year — became the first in the family to go to college.
After earning a degree in accounting, Gethers-Clark came to work at American Express, where she became vice president and oversaw Greensboro operations. The certified public accountant, who at the time owned The Center for Service and Leadership consulting firm, is also author of “The Next Level,” a perspective on leadership.
Her love of community led her to the boards of Bennett College, Cone Health and The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, along with the United Way. She also mentored students in Guilford County Schools.
She was already seen as a leader.
"Michelle is a team player, but also someone who can lead the team," said community leader Shirley Frye, who had worked with Gethers-Clark on an early education initiative.
As the interim leader of the United Way, the more Gethers-Clark saw the faces of those helped by United Way dollars, the more she was drawn to the work.
When the job was offered, she said yes.
Supporting success
After having spent that year as a consultant — she then carried out the work.
Fundraising had fallen short the last few years. She said the agency had to figure out how to ensure that the community saw their work as a priority.
“Even in a slumping economy people do give,” she said, pointing to research. “It’s about priority.”
Later, as Gethers-Clark sat around the table with the strategic leadership team, they were going over yet another report on concentrated poverty growing here. She wasn't looking to start another program in response. She wanted to kick off a movement with measurable results: Full-time jobs. People getting their degrees. Families buying first homes.
Gethers-Clark wanted everyone to understand that it wouldn't be easy work.
"If we focus and we put the tools in place and tear down barriers, we can change lives forever and generationally,” Gethers-Clark said.
A pilot program launched in 2015.
To be successful, the program — named the Success Center, and located in the highest-poverty ZIP code — needed to be flexible enough to take into consideration the needs of participants, such as those who don't sign up for job training because they have to work with strengthening their reading skills first. And it wouldn't be enough to provide the services — participants had to put in the effort as well. That could mean working on GEDs, showing up for financial literacy classes and going on job interviews.
The pilot program was financed with a $1.6 million investment by community leaders, groups and foundations.
Community partners included Guilford Child Development, which operates the area Head Start programs, and would run daily operation of the Success Center. Other agencies set up offices on the agency's campus.
She and the others also held meetings with the people in the community.
Each family is assigned a coach to assess their needs and stay with them as long as they sought help.
Once the program was announced and local groups spread the word to clients, the people signing up included second- and third-generation welfare recipients and people who missed opportunities because they dropped out of high school. The pilot program also took the two-generation approach, which meant focusing not just on the adults but the children.
A second Success Center was later run by the Salvation Army's Center of Hope.
The results were called promising at the pilot program's end, but more important it showed that people in poverty want a way out — but don't always know the way, Gethers-Clark said. After the pilot ended, the agency continued providing the services.
According to the documentation they keep, it's also led to people getting their first job, opening bank accounts and going to the doctor. Children are in programs that are more than babysitting.
"She didn't just sort of galvanize the United Way around ending poverty," said Terry Akin, the CEO of Cone Health Systems, who has previously served on boards with Gethers-Clark. "I think she galvanized our community around ending poverty. I think that's a powerful place to start."
