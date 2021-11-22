 Skip to main content
Nonprofits invited to share 'wish list' of needs
Nonprofits invited to share 'wish list' of needs

Local nonprofits are invited to submit their "wish list" of needs by emailing the nonprofit's name, a one-sentence description, a wish list of 50 words or fewer, plus contact information and how people can donate.

Send the information as soon as possible to people@greensboro.com with “wish list” in the subject field. The deadline is noon Nov. 29.

Most organizations welcome gift cards and financial donations, but some have very specific needs, everything from hand sanitizer to used cars.

