Email your nonprofit’s name, a one-sentence description, a wish list of 50 words or fewer, plus contact information and how people can donate. Send the information to people@greensboro.com with “wish list” in the subject field. The deadline is Nov. 18.
Nonprofits, send your wish list
Work has begun to tear down Claxton Elementary School in Greensboro. The school is one of several to be replaced under a $300 million bond approved by voters in 2020.
There will be a prayer vigil for Freedman from 6:30-6:45 p.m. today in the parking lot beside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Quaker Village shopping center on Dolley Madison Road, across from his old restaurant.
Want to know the winners in races on the ballot in Guilford County? We've got them, plus the candidates that local voters favored in statewide races.
Investigators said speed and impairment were not contributing factors to the crash.
GREENSBORO — An Amtrak train collided with a pedestrian late Sunday morning, further adding to the state's long list of accidents this year.
"I love being part of traffic — I really do. And it works, but it requires everybody to be a good driver,” Carl Fenske said.
Police said the three adult women never entered any of Grimsley's buildings. One is charged with assaulting a teacher who intervened, police said.
The court only looked at the obstruction charge against former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher after state prosecutors asked for a discretionary review of the state appeals court's decision on that particular charge.
A familiar face will take the helm of the city department beginning on Dec. 1
The person implied they had a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash, Greensboro police said in a news release.