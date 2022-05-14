North Carolina A&T makes history by awarding more than 3,000 degrees this academic year

GREENSBORO — For the first time in North Carolina A&T's 131 years, the university awarded more than 3,000 degrees during an academic year.

The celebration of the university's most recent graduates began early today with a commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Keynote speaker and three-time Emmy Award winner, author, attorney and co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin, addressed the graduates. Hostin is known for her sharp legal analysis, drawn from her background as a federal prosecutor.

North Carolina A&T, regarded as the largest historically Black university in America for eight consecutive years, enrolled 13,332 students in 2021-22.

The university awarded more than 1,000 degrees to summer and fall graduates last December. Students applied for 1,994 degrees this spring, for a grand total of 3,022 degrees awarded or applied for in 2021-22.

Last year, A&T hit a historic high of 2,561 degrees awarded. University leaders say the significant increase is a reflection of A&T’s overall enrollment growth and the successful ongoing efforts to raise graduation rates.