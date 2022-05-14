 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Carolina A&T makes history by awarding more than 3,000 degrees this academic year

  • 0

GREENSBORO — For the first time in North Carolina A&T's 131 years, the university awarded more than 3,000 degrees during an academic year.

NCAT_NZ95307.jpg

Senior class president Aprie'la Warren addresses her fellow graduates during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.

The celebration of the university's most recent graduates began early today with a commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum.

NCAT_NZ95739 (3).jpg

Stefone E. Hayes, graduating with a B.S. in mechanical engineering, stands to be recognized as a cadet commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.

Keynote speaker and three-time Emmy Award winner, author, attorney and co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin, addressed the graduates. Hostin is known for her sharp legal analysis, drawn from her background as a federal prosecutor.

NCAT_NZ95458 (2).jpg

Attorney, author and journalist Sunny Hostin smiles during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.

North Carolina A&T, regarded as the largest historically Black university in America for eight consecutive years, enrolled 13,332 students in 2021-22.

NC_NZ95689.jpg

Graduates stand to be recognized during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.

The university awarded more than 1,000 degrees to summer and fall graduates last December. Students applied for 1,994 degrees this spring, for a grand total of 3,022 degrees awarded or applied for in 2021-22.

NCAT_NZ95257.jpg

From left, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. looks on as Robert Newman, distinguished associate professor of biology, smiles with the UNC Board of Governors' Sonja Phillips Nichols as she presents Newman's 2022 Excellence in Teaching award during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.

Last year, A&T hit a historic high of 2,561 degrees awarded. University leaders say the significant increase is a reflection of A&T’s overall enrollment growth and the successful ongoing efforts to raise graduation rates.

People are also reading…

NCAT_NZ95059.jpg

Members of the Society of Golden Aggies Class of 1972 from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are seated during the spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
NC_NZ95204.jpg

Graduates' decorated mortarboards are displayed in the crowd at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
NCAT_NZ95392.jpg

Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. addresses the crowd at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
NCAT_NZ96279.jpg

A trio of women in the crowd at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony stand up and cheer for their graduate at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
NCAT_DSC_0248.jpg

The University Gospel Choir performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert