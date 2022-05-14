North Carolina A&T makes history by awarding more than 3,000 degrees this academic year

GREENSBORO — For the first time in North Carolina A&T's 131 years, the university awarded more than 3,000 degrees during an academic year.
The celebration of the university's most recent graduates began early today with a commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Keynote speaker and three-time Emmy Award winner, author, attorney and co-host of ABC’s “The View,” Sunny Hostin, addressed the graduates. Hostin is known for her sharp legal analysis, drawn from her background as a federal prosecutor.
North Carolina A&T, regarded as the largest historically Black university in America for eight consecutive years, enrolled 13,332 students in 2021-22.
The university awarded more than 1,000 degrees to summer and fall graduates last December. Students applied for 1,994 degrees this spring, for a grand total of 3,022 degrees awarded or applied for in 2021-22.
Last year, A&T hit a historic high of 2,561 degrees awarded. University leaders say the significant increase is a reflection of A&T’s overall enrollment growth and the successful ongoing efforts to raise graduation rates.
Senior class president Aprie'la Warren addresses her fellow graduates during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
Stefone E. Hayes, graduating with a B.S. in mechanical engineering, stands to be recognized as a cadet commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
From left, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. looks on as Robert Newman, distinguished associate professor of biology, smiles with the UNC Board of Governors' Sonja Phillips Nichols as she presents Newman's 2022 Excellence in Teaching award during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
Members of the Society of Golden Aggies Class of 1972 from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are seated during the spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.
The University Gospel Choir performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University's spring 2022 commencement ceremony at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday.