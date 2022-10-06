North Carolina attorney general promotes internet safety at Northern Elementary

GREENSBORO — N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein visited Northern Elementary School on Thursday to promote the new "family tech agreements" his office has developed to protect children using the internet.

Stein spoke with the school's fifth-graders, bringing cards with four rules they should consider when online. Those rules are:

• Not talking to strangers online.

• Being careful about what information is shared online.

• Talking with parents about things they see online that makes them scared.

• Finding a balance between online and offline.

There is room at the bottom of the cards for child and parent signatures, and a longer version of the agreement can be found on the attorney general's website.

"We know that young people are spending an increasing amount of time online," Stein, a Democrat, told the Northern students. "Whatever you do, I want to make sure you do it in a way where you are safe. The internet, like anywhere, can sometimes be a dangerous place and I want you to be protected."

Stein stressed that while children sometimes assume it's safe to play games with other children on the internet, they may actually be adults posing as children.

He encouraged the fifth-graders to talk with their families about internet safety and how they'll address the issue.

One student said that she's heard messages about internet safety at school before, but this time it meant more because it was coming from a person like Stein.

"It felt different because it's someone that's really close to the governor," fifth-grader Peyton Medley said.

Northern Elementary Principal Robert Richmond said he thinks a lot of parents are already monitoring their child's internet use and that he thought the students likely appreciated Stein's message.

"We are not telling you not to have cellphones at all. We are just telling you to be safe and smart," Richmond said.

Stein said that Northern is his second stop in a series of visits to the major regions of the state to promote the new family tech agreements. Stein said that child internet safety has long been a major priority of his office. That includes helping to draft the 2019 SAFE Child Act, which among other things, bars high-risk sex offenders from contacting anyone under the age of 16 using social media or social networking sites.

He said that the idea for the family tech agreements came from one of his staff members.

"Unfortunately, there are instances where adults lure children and then abuse them, and that was sort of the starting point," he said. "But there's so much else online that can affect a kid, whether it's bullying or posting something that a child later regrets, and we want young people to have the tools they need in order to use the internet in a safe and healthy fashion."