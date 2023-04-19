GREENSBORO- N.C. Sen. Michael Garrett is co-sponsoring a bill that would create a state study commission to develop a plan to attract family amusement parks to the state.

The act, playfully titled, "Mickey's Freedom Restoration Act," points to Bob Iger, the chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Company, calling the actions of the state government of Florida "anti-business" and suggests that the state government of North Carolina seeks to strengthen its tourism and entertainment industries by welcoming businesses considering relocation.

The bill calls for the new commission to study and consult major family parks outside the state to determine if they might be interested in expanding to North Carolina and what priorities they might have. It also calls on the commission to coordinate with state and local agencies to develop economic incentives to help encourage family parks to expand or relocate into the state.

"Politicians who put their economy at risk to boost their own political ambitions are a liability," Garrett said in a text to the News & Record Wednesday. "Our state learned this lesson the hard way, when HB2 passed, other states capitalized on our disgraceful misstep. I welcome the Walt Disney Company, and all other businesses seeking refuge from the culture war madness gripping the state of Florida."