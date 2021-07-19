North Carolina farmer conducts 'big experiment' on 30 acres

The key to that, Layher said, is creating a rich soil. That has been an uphill battle so far.

When he bought the property, most of the grape vines already had been pulled. But the land, after years of chemical spraying common to the wine industry, was not in good shape.

The other day, Layher dug into the soil to show how little top soil much of his property has. “You dig down and there’s clay but no soil life, no earthworms, nothing. If I dug a shovel in there it would go only this far,” he said, measuring about 3 inches between his thumb and forefinger. “If I tried to hoe here, it would be like hoeing concrete.”

Still, Layher has made some progress in certain parts of the property, and he has planted a lot on the land. It now holds about 1,000 blueberry bushes, a couple dozen Asian pear trees, 30 pawpaws. There’s also a smattering of muscadine grapes, persimmons, cherry and plum trees. Eleven chestnut trees are doing well but not quite producing enough to sell. “That was because of Eng. She loved chestnuts. But I’ve just been giving them away,” he said.

His blueberries had a good harvest last year but after a needed pruning won’t produce enough to sell this year, he said.