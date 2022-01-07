North Carolina NAACP election challenge continues

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"With regards to who will be president of the conference or who is president, I think we are waiting to hear from our national office to give you an answer to that question," Brown said during the online gathering with dozens of veteran workers in the state organization, including parliamentarians, who noted that long-standing rules were not followed.

Brown would not say the group is considering legal action, but did say that he hopes that by calling out what happened, that others will demand another vote.

Others described delegates not getting information or not getting the opportunity to vote.

"We feel like this election process was botched — it should have never been sanctioned," said Amos McClorey, president of the Cabarrus County NAACP.