North Carolina NAACP election challenge continues

GREENSBORO — The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman was part of a vigil in front of the governor's mansion in Raleigh in October when he got the news that he had lost reelection as president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, the country's oldest civil rights organization.
He called Deborah Dicks Maxwell of New Hanover County, a retired military veteran, and congratulated her on becoming the first woman to win the seat.
And then, he says, questions arose on how the election was carried out.
"I have some very serious concerns," Spearman, a retired Greensboro pastor, said during a virtual press conference on Friday.
Members of the North Carolina NAACP, including Spearman and the Rev. Cardes Brown, a former Greensboro NAACP chapter president and the winner of one of the national organization's most noted awards, are challenging what they see as election irregularities. The group, calling itself the "Justice Coalition," has asked the national organization for another vote guided by the group's constitution and by-laws because of what they allege were "egregious and unconstitutional measures" in last year's election.
At least 37 delegates from across the state signed a letter to National President Derrick Johnson. Neither Johnson nor his press office could be reached earlier today. Contact information for Maxwell was unavailable early Friday.
"With regards to who will be president of the conference or who is president, I think we are waiting to hear from our national office to give you an answer to that question," Brown said during the online gathering with dozens of veteran workers in the state organization, including parliamentarians, who noted that long-standing rules were not followed.
Brown would not say the group is considering legal action, but did say that he hopes that by calling out what happened, that others will demand another vote.
Others described delegates not getting information or not getting the opportunity to vote.
"We feel like this election process was botched — it should have never been sanctioned," said Amos McClorey, president of the Cabarrus County NAACP.
According to Brown, there had been tension in the organization leading up to the election, when one of two national administrators overseeing the state office set the date for the election, and then changed it. On the day of the election, not all delegates had been notified or were able to vote during the window of hours, Brown said. Later in the day, the votes were thrown out and another period of voting was opened — unbeknownst to some delegates who went on with their day. Many did not get the chance to vote, he said.
The organization, which has its hands in lawsuits over voter suppression tactics in the state, is now being accused of the very same thing.
"We, however, never expected to see voter suppression tactics in the North Carolina NAACP," Brown said.
