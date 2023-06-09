GREENSBORO — The “center of Republican politics.”

That’s what Greensboro will be today and Saturday as some of the biggest names in the Republican Party — including those wanting to be the nation’s next president — converge on the Koury Convention Center for the North Carolina GOP convention.

Former President Donald Trump, considered the early frontrunner for the nomination, speaks Saturday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a top contender, makes his case tonight. And Mike Pence, who was vice president under Trump, speaks at the group’s luncheon on Saturday on the heels of officially entering the race earlier this week.

“You have possibly the top three candidates,” said Chris Meadows, Guilford County’s GOP chairman, adding that there are rumors of other potential nominees showing up. “I would say this is going to be the center of Republican politics for two days.”

It also speaks to North Carolina’s continued importance as a swing state. Although Republicans have long dominated presidential races, Barack Obama’s narrow victory over John McCain in 2008 changed the state’s political landscape. A Republican win was no longer thought to be a certainty.

And while GOP candidates claimed the state in 2012, 2016 and 2020, the margins of victory have been decidedly more narrow.

Add the Tuesday announcement from former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie that, he, too, is making a run for the White House — boosting the GOP’s 2024 campaign field to 10 — the timing of the convention “makes North Carolina the biggest stage for these candidates,” according to Jeff Moore, the state GOP communications director.

Expect Trump and DeSantis to trade barbs. Even Pence has gone after his former boss since announcing.

Also expect protestors along Gate City Boulevard, which the convention center fronts, as well as potentially closed roads and heavy traffic especially around Interstate 40.

About 1,800 delegates from across the state and nearly 200 guests will be in attendance as well as a throng of media compared to past conventions.

“We’re working at 10 times the media interest,” Moore said.

And with Trump and Pence in town, the Secret Service won’t be far behind not to mention local law enforcement, which will have a larger presence than usual.

When dignitaries come to town, law enforcement agencies have safety plans on whether some roads need to be closed or monitored and where to station extra officers. Even how to handle protests.

“We do not share the routes dignitaries take for safety reasons,” said Josie Cambareri, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department.

If a road is closed for a prolonged period of time, police will notify media outlets.

“This could be a last-minute decision,” Cambareri said. “Of course, there may not be any large closures either.”

But before things begin tonight, a group of North Carolina and Florida leaders will hold a virtual press conference this morning denouncing DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of Greensboro, who they say are “sending the country in the wrong direction.”

“We just really want to showcase what can happen if North Carolina and the rest of the country continues to move in this direction,” said Durrell Johnson of Progress North Carolina.

Meanwhile, organizers are reiterating that safety is a top concern.

“The Secret Service isn’t just the men and women running around in dark suits around the president,” Meadows said.