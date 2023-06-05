ASHEBORO — Calling it a “triple threat cute alert,” the North Carolina Zoo announced Friday the birth of three sand cat kittens on May 11.

The kittens, whose genders are currently unknown, were born to first-time mother Sahara, 3, and father Cosmo, 9, the zoo said in a news release.

It’s the third birth at the zoo in less than two weeks. On May 20, a male giraffe calf was born, and on May 21, a male chimpanzee was born.

This marks the first litter for the sand cat pair. Cosmo previously fathered a daughter, Layla, who’s now living at the Greensboro Science Center. The zoo plans to offer a public naming poll for the kittens. Details will be announced to its social media channels and website.

The mom and triplets are doing well and the babies are beginning to explore their surroundings in the Desert Habitat, where guests may be able to catch a glimpse of them.

One of the world’s smallest feline species, adult sand cats weigh between four and eight pounds and are about 20 inches long. The gestation period is about two months.

Though they appear adorable with big ears, eyes and petite frame, zookeepers say sand cats are wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets. They even kill venomous snakes in the desert.

Sand cats use their exceptionally keen sense of hearing to detect animals under the sand and quickly dig to capture their prey.

They don’t need drinking water and are able satisfy their water requirements through their diet of mainly small rodents, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species. The organization lists them as a species of “least concern.”

Sand cats are native to the deserts of North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and Asia. They are mighty hunters, naturally nocturnal and are the only cats to live exclusively in desert environments, according to the release.

Cosmo and Sahara were paired as a part of the Sand Cat Species Survival Plan and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which aims to maintain a healthy and genetically diverse population of the species to increase their numbers. More than 50 sand cats live at more than 20 facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos.

Sand cats are rarely seen in the wild because of their remote habitat. Secretive in nature, they make it challenging for scientists to study them, the release said.

The size of the population and average lifespan in the wild is unknown. Under human care, a sand cat can live to be 13 years old.