North Elm Street traffic can use new ramp to access I-840 on Friday

GREENSBORO — A new traffic pattern for northbound North Elm Street to access Interstate 840 will start Friday, state transportation officials said in a news release.

Northbound North Elm Street traffic coming from Pisgah Church Road will be able to use the new permanent loop ramp to access I-840 West, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The lane shift is a part of the construction underway to build the six-lane freeway from U.S. 29 to North Elm Street in Guilford County. That is the final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, a 49-mile beltway around the city that is expected to fully open in the coming weeks.

Drivers should be cautious and prepare for the traffic pattern, NCDOT said.