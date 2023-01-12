North Elm Street traffic can use new ramp to access I-840 on Friday

GREENSBORO — A new traffic pattern for northbound North Elm Street to access Interstate 840 will start Friday, state transportation officials said in a news release.
Northbound North Elm Street traffic coming from Pisgah Church Road will be able to use the new permanent loop ramp to access I-840 West, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
The lane shift is a part of the construction underway to build the six-lane freeway from U.S. 29 to North Elm Street in Guilford County. That is the final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, a 49-mile beltway around the city that is expected to fully open in the coming weeks.
Drivers should be cautious and prepare for the traffic pattern, NCDOT said.
The entire loop has cost about $504 million, according to N.C. Department of Transportation.