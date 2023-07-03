GREENSBORO — As soon as the summons squawked over his radio, it was go time.

Corey Burgess II started calling out directions to the team he was leading and pushing a stretcher through the front lobby of Northern Guilford High School.

"Oh, my God," he said, trying to focus himself, hit with how real the simulation felt.

Over the past two weeks, Burgess has been one of nine Guilford County Schools students taking part in the district's Emergency Medical Technician camp. The camp, held at Northern, is new this year. Same goes for the district's new student EMT training course, set to be offered during the upcoming school year solely at Southern Guilford High School.

EMT program instructor Briton Wertz said the district's Career and Technical Education department is responding to major hiring needs right now for emergency medical services, as well as fire and police departments.

At camp, students go through basic life support certification training. They also learn about how to treat wounds and use a spinal board.

On Thursday, a simulated car crash gave campers a chance to put that knowledge to the test, with a couple of U.S. Army soldiers portraying fake crash victims.

As the students headed out the door with the stretcher, they sprinted toward the crash site in front of the school.

What they found was a complex scene. Northern Guilford principal's assistant Anna Gerey portrayed a distraught woman, who had come out of her car, crying about the pain in her arm and upset over missing her son's sporting event.

In another car, there were other victims. Burgess, his sister Morgan and their friend Anaya Ferris — all Southern Guilford High School students — approached the driver of that car.

The driver, played by one of the soldiers, acted confused. "My chest, man," he said as the students arrived.

"Hi, my name is Corey ... you are currently in the car but we are going to get you out," Burgess said to the man. "Guys, I think he's going downhill. Please hurry with the spinal board so we can get him on the stretcher."

It's not easy, even with three people, to pull a grown man out of a small car. Once he was on the spinal board, the students started monitoring his vital signs.

"Alright, your patient just coded," Wertz said.

That phrase, indicating cardiac arrest, was the students' cue to switch over to a mannequin, where Morgan Burgess began chest compressions, her stethoscope swinging around her neck. Ferris pumped air into the mannequin's lungs through a mask, and Corey Burgess worked to attach electrodes from a defibrillator.

In real life, such a scenario would end with a patient who is either dead or on their way to the hospital.

But for these students, it ended with Wertz and Northern Guilford Emergency Management Services teacher Shane Morris calling "time" and bringing them together to discuss what went right and wrong.

"You guys did really well," said Wertz, before offering a critique.

"Never, never run," Wertz continued. "We only run if something is getting ready to explode. Always walk. Stay calm, because once you start running, your adrenaline's gonna go off even more. It starts to make you kind of frenetic."

None of the high school students came thinking they wanted to be EMTs. Still, by the end, Wertz said most were considering it.

Corey Burgess said that even though he's still hoping for a career in computer science or data analysis, he's signed up for Wertz's EMT class in the fall, at her urging. It could be a job he might have while in college, the rising high senior said, or maybe full-time if he later changes his mind.

Living with diabetes, he explained, helps him understand the value of getting support from other people, such as the help that EMTs provide.

"He's really emerged as a natural leader," Wertz said. "I've never had him before as a student, but something has lit up inside of him with this class."

Ferris said she felt her perspective shift unexpectedly on Thursday during the second round of the scenario. That's when she and the Burgess siblings had to help a man on the passenger side of the car. Her role was monitoring the man's vitals and keeping him calm — while staying calm herself.

"I like taking care of people," she said. "It gives me a fulfillment, kind of, knowing that I helped someone out today or I might save a life."