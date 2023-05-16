GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford High students and staff are grieving the unexpected loss of longtime teacher and coach Paul Egleston.

Counselors are at the campus today as the news of his death was shared with his co-workers, classes, teams and others in the school community.

Egleston was found dead shortly after 5 p.m. Monday at his beach house in North Topsail Beach. Just two days ago, he had posted photos on Facebook of his scenic views of the sand and surf there.

The cause of death is being investigated; North Topsail Beach police are not releasing details at this time, Captain Andrew Page said Tuesday morning.

A fixture at Northwest Guilford, Egleston or "Coach E" started his career there in 1995. He taught social studies and was the head cross country coach and assistant wrestling coach.

"Paul had such an impact on everything that he did," John Hughes, assistant principal at Northwest, said Tuesday. "He was a very strong father. He was in the (Army) reserves for a long time. He was a rare breed when it comes to teaching and coaching."

Hughes began his career at Northwest the same year as Egleston, who he described as being a man of faith and having a love of people.

"You can't do this job as long as he's done it successfully without building relationships," Hughes said. "He was a true teacher. That was Paul. He really enjoyed social studies. He loved coaching. That's why there are kids walking the halls today in tears."

Egleston, who served in Iraq, inspired some of his students to enlist and serve their country with confidence.

"It was a big part of who he was," Hughes said. "He will be missed. You can't replace someone like that."

On Egleston's Facebook page, nearly 100 people had posted Happy Birthday wishes Monday in celebration of his 59th birthday. Once the news of his death became known this morning, posts began appearing with messages about how much he will be missed and the positive impact he has had on students over the years.

Egleston is survived by his daughter, Christiana, and his son, Paul Jr.

His wife, Paula, died unexpectedly at age 57 on June 18, 2019 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach.

— This is a developing story.