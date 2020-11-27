Note from the editor: Local journalism is worth your investment

Local news matters.
We see that every day in the newsroom at the News & Record. We have a large TV on the wall that shows in real time which stories are getting the most attention.
A look at the list of locally-written stories reveals that people read greensboro.com because they want to know what’s going on in their community, which is something that no other local news outlet can match.
One of the most-read stories this year detailed how an invasive species of bass is threatening native fish in Belews Lake. It’s a story that deals with environmentalism and sport fishing. It’s also just interesting.
We see spikes in readership when a breaking news email goes out about a crime or a win by a local college or high school team.
The News & Record provides a valuable service — but there is a cost. It’s a cost that is increasingly hard to bear when the economy is being fundamentally altered by a global pandemic, a presidential election that has left us divided and we’re coping with nearly a year of anxiety because we don’t know where we’re headed.
Advertising revenue used to pay for reporting and delivering local news. But many businesses that advertise are struggling with their own set of economic changes.
We need your help, and it’s a great time to get a digital deal for the News & Record. You can subscribe for $5 for five months right now and get full access to Greensboro.com and the e-edition. We also produce a lot more video than people realize, and we have arguably the best photographers in the state posting spectacular images every day.
Most importantly, people trust local news media more than national news media. A study by the Knight Foundation and Gallup released last year “finds that Americans mostly believe local news media are doing a good job performing many of their democratic roles and responsibilities. Americans assess local coverage of most important local issues positively, and they generally see local media as in step with, rather than at odds with, the political leanings of their local community.”
That doesn’t mean news media isn’t struggling to hold onto trust during such a tumultuous political season. When it matters, though, people seek out local news.
We saw online traffic surge early in the year as the COVID-19 pandemic took center stage. People were looking for local news about how the virus was affecting their community.
National media can't match the power of local news sites in smaller cities that cover their communities.
Greensboro needs reporters, photographers and editors — who live in the same community as our readers — to offer factual news about what’s happening. Greensboro.com is the foundation of a local news ecosystem.
If you’re not yet a subscriber, help us out during the season of Thanksgiving. We’re all in this together.
Andrew Morrissey is the executive editor for Lee Newspapers in the Triad, which includes the News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal.
