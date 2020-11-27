Note from the editor: Local journalism is worth your investment

Local news matters.

We see that every day in the newsroom at the News & Record. We have a large TV on the wall that shows in real time which stories are getting the most attention.

A look at the list of locally-written stories reveals that people read greensboro.com because they want to know what’s going on in their community, which is something that no other local news outlet can match.

One of the most-read stories this year detailed how an invasive species of bass is threatening native fish in Belews Lake. It’s a story that deals with environmentalism and sport fishing. It’s also just interesting.

We see spikes in readership when a breaking news email goes out about a crime or a win by a local college or high school team.

The News & Record provides a valuable service — but there is a cost. It’s a cost that is increasingly hard to bear when the economy is being fundamentally altered by a global pandemic, a presidential election that has left us divided and we’re coping with nearly a year of anxiety because we don’t know where we’re headed.