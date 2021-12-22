Now follow along: The nonprofits' '12 days of Christmas' remix

"We need 12 donors to give $1,000 each to help with our Four Point Programmatic Thrust," said Keva Brooks Napper, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Beautiful Butterflies, whose goal is to foster awareness about lupus and to help direct more dollars to research and patient support.

Lupus is a lesser-known disease that affects minorities disproportionately. Among other things, the nonprofit group would use the support to buy educational and support group materials and to provide clients — whom they call "thrivers" — with help for medical-related costs, such as getting to doctor appointments

"It covers Educational Equity, Butterfly Effect, Beautifully Me and Mentorship. Our goal is to bring awareness, educate, provide resources to those in the invisible illness community and those connected to them. While we can’t eradicate disease, we can help eradicate the pain of it!"

— 11 —

Eleven angels disguised as medical assistants and nurses because not all angels have wings — some have stethoscopes, said Dr. Beth Mulberry of the nonprofit Mustard Seed Clinic.