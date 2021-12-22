Now follow along: The nonprofits' '12 days of Christmas' remix

GREENSBORO — Consider it a remix of the "12 Days of Christmas," which otherwise talks about gifts of gold rings, drummers drumming and that partridge in a pear tree for the holidays.
Nonprofits acting as community safety nets are helping to rewrite the classic this year with simple requests really — dare we say basic items and sponsorships that can also be written off as tax donations?
Many are also picking up what the government used to do, and often they're the only ones in their community doing it.
Triad Health Project, Beautiful Butterflies, the Mustard Seed Clinic, among them, have seen huge increases in demands for services, while so many have also lost volunteers, especially retired professionals in the community, because of the pandemic.
So, we plucked names from lists here and there (nice and not naughty) and asked: What would you add?
(If your favorite charity isn't here, log on to greensboro.com to see the wish lists of many nonprofit organizations — or just contact the charity.)
— 12 —
"We need 12 donors to give $1,000 each to help with our Four Point Programmatic Thrust," said Keva Brooks Napper, the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Beautiful Butterflies, whose goal is to foster awareness about lupus and to help direct more dollars to research and patient support.
Lupus is a lesser-known disease that affects minorities disproportionately. Among other things, the nonprofit group would use the support to buy educational and support group materials and to provide clients — whom they call "thrivers" — with help for medical-related costs, such as getting to doctor appointments
"It covers Educational Equity, Butterfly Effect, Beautifully Me and Mentorship. Our goal is to bring awareness, educate, provide resources to those in the invisible illness community and those connected to them. While we can’t eradicate disease, we can help eradicate the pain of it!"
More information: mybeautifulbutterflies.com.
— 11 —
Eleven angels disguised as medical assistants and nurses because not all angels have wings — some have stethoscopes, said Dr. Beth Mulberry of the nonprofit Mustard Seed Clinic.
"It’s been a bear for the rest of the staff to cover the nursing duties as well as what we all do for our own positions."
The clinic provides primary medical and mental health care to residents of the Cottage Grove neighborhood and to adults and children anywhere in Guilford County without insurance and living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
Insurance is accepted although most patients are uninsured, paying $20 per visit and $10 per lab.
A bonus, Mulberry says to those who are interested: The community will truly appreciate it.
More information: mustardseedclinic.org.
— 10 —
Ten front doors ($300 each) will open the door to economic stability for a low-income family in our community, said Christine Byrd of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro.
"Habitat Greensboro works toward our vision of a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to live," Byrd said." We believe that owning a home is a major milestone on the road to a family’s financial success and a key component of our community’s economic stability."
Habitat builds homes with volunteer support for people who might not otherwise be able to afford one on their own, so doors, a 50-pound sack of nails and financial donations help put some families one step closer to their dreams of owning a home.
More information: habitatgreensboro.org.
— 9 —
Nine washers and nine dryers. "We've been good — we promise — this year, and we're asking Santa to bring us nine sets," said Judy Caldwell, the marketing and development manager at The Barnabas Network. "We haven't had any in weeks!"
The nonprofit offers basic home furnishings — they can't keep kids' mattresses in stock — for families and individuals who are moving from homelessness, recovering from a major setback, fleeing domestic violence or living with incomes that cannot cover basic needs. Clients are referred from one of 150 referring agencies
"These appliances are "golden ticket" items here at Barnabas. In order to qualify for them, someone must have more than three children or be disabled. We have 20-plus homes to furnish by Christmas Eve, and these life-changing washers and dryers would make nine holiday wishes come true for individuals and families on the path to self-sufficiency."
More information: thebarnabasnetwork.org.
— 8 —
Eight wishes to help the nonprofit I Am a Queen reach more people, including a donated office space for 25 to 30 teen girls to have access to mentoring, coaching, counseling, and just a safe space to be a girl, said Alana V. Allen, the founder and executive director.
"For 12 years, I Am A Queen has utilized community centers and the libraries to operate our leadership program but we believe it is time for our very own space in Greensboro, N.C.," Allen said.
More information: www.iamaqueen.org.
— 7 —
Seven sacks of supplies to fill the shelves of the Teacher Supply Warehouse.
"Even in the midst of the pandemic, students and teachers still need hands-on supplies for activities like painting, drawing, building and learning through experiments," said Karen Hornfeck, the group's spokesperson.
The Teacher Supply Warehouse offers all the most-needed supplies to Guilford County Schools educators at no cost.
"Donate supplies and help us keep the shelves of the warehouse stocked with fun items that will help teachers inspire their students in creative — and fun — ways," Hornfeck said.
More information: www.GEANC.org.
— 6 —
Six coats to keep people warm, said Nathan Lawson of the Salvation Army of Greensboro. Consider if each person gave one or some people each gave six, he said.
"During the winter months, many people are in need of warm coats," Lawson said. "We distribute the coats through our Family Store to anyone who needs them. Children, single mothers, and elderly, among others — all ages and all sizes."
More information: www.salvationarmyofgreensboro.org.
— 5 —
Five partners to sponsor five food distributions and health fairs in Greensboro and surrounding communities, said Eric Aft, CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank, as the network embarks on its 40th year of feeding communities from Boone to Burlington.
Second Harvest's team uses a variety of approaches to address the health and wellness of people of all ages — from sourcing millions of pounds of fresh produce to providing nutrition education that helps families gain skills, knowledge, and resources for healthier eating.
"At Second Harvest, we’re working at the intersections of hunger and health," said Aft of the regional agency. "Through the generosity of neighbors helping neighbors, all our lives, and our communities, too, are made better when everyone is able to access the food they need to live their healthiest, best life — free from hunger."
More information: www.secondharvestnwnc.org.
— 4 —
Four opportunities to hire local artists for a project or event.
Four $500 scholarships for professional development/training sessions for local arts leaders
Four $1,000 gifts to assist teachers and schools in need in integrating the arts into any subject matter (K – 12).
Four $1,000 corporate sponsorships for ArtsGreensboro’s Public Art Scavenger Hunt event to discover Greensboro’s creative scene, said Catena Bergevin, the group's director of development. ArtsGreensboro's mission includes supporting artists and arts organizations.
"This past year has been difficult for many," Bergevin said. "Due to closed venues, canceled events, and public safety concerns, the arts have taken a big hit. However, during our most trying times, the arts provide comfort, empowerment, hope, and inspiration. They are necessary and need our support."
More information: www.artsgreensboro.org.
— 3 —
"How about Three Wise Men?" said Adriana Adams of the Triad Health Project, who came up with a 3s list with her staff.
The HIV/AIDS service organization has a communal day center, grocery sharing component and offers testing and support.
"Or three thousand. Or Wise Women. Or wise non-binary individuals. Or drag queens. Or ministers. Or businesswomen. Or doctors, butchers, Republicans to spread the word about PrEP, HIV as a justice issue, Stigma — each ready with a fistful of dollars to donate and to destroy the imaginary lines that we allow to separate us.”
More information: triadhealthproject.org.
— 2 —
Two gas cards or Uber rides, said Charlotte Green, founder of SEJI S.O.A.R.S. (Second Opportunities Always Reach Success), a fairly new nonprofit which she says aims to help first-time felons reenter society with confidence and a support team walking along with them.
"This is one of the simplest ways to help out our cause," Green said of helping clients get to work or to job interviews.
Green wants to build the same support system for others that her son got from his family when he got out of prison so they won't give up in frustration of being tagged a felon.
"We want to be more of a nurturing reentry program," Green said.
More information: www.sejisoars.org
— 1 —
"A desktop computer — we are actually desperate for one desktop computer," said Dana Martin, the business office manager at After Gateway, which operates a day health program for adults with developmental disabilities, many of whom transition there from Guilford County Schools.
"The old one is 15 years old and decided it had had enough," Martin said.
The nonprofit organization is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for adults with multiple and/or severe developmental disabilities. The day health program is certified through the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Aging as a specialized care provider for developmental disabilities.
More information: aftergateway.org.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.