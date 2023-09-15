There are plenty of ways to spend your money at the Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro. Some people might feast on candy apples and corn dogs, or buy a $30 wristband for unlimited rides.

But instead of feasting on a turkey leg or even testing his might in a pull-up bar competition, this News & Record reporter decided to investigate an activity that towers over the rest in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot: The Screamer.

“The Screamer,” declares an official description from Michael’s Amusements, “is a high flying looping attraction that lifts riders over 50 ft above the ground. Riders are secured using over the shoulder restraints.”

I had first resolved to interview other riders to evaluate the thrill level associated with such a contraption, but my plans quickly changed once I set my eyes on the ride.

The Screamer’s metal cage hurtled through the air, a hunk of steel and fiberglass that emitted blood-curdling cries of fear and shouts of joy from riders of all ages.

As a seasoned thrill-seeker who had taken many expeditions on Carowinds’ Fury 325, the tallest rollercoaster in the Southeast, I was hooked.

I stood and watched exhilarated passengers get off the ride, and chatted first with one of the nearby attendants, who was in charge of a shooting game. His colleagues at Michael’s Amusements call him “Machine Gun Kelly,” but his real name is Kelly Barber.

“The fair is getting back to being what it was,” Barber said. “The pandemic wiped everything out for a while, but we’re starting to have good crowds again.”

When I told Barber that I was covering the fair and planned to write about the Screamer, he clapped a hand on my shoulder.

“The only way you’re going to be able to really write about it is by experiencing it,” Barber said.

Five minutes later, I found myself strapped into the Screamer’s metal cage with a kid named Angel, racking my brain for the clips of fair accidents I had researched before arriving at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Back in 2017, a worker at this very fair had fallen off a ride while in the process of trying to repair it, and the video had gone viral.

But that only happened on the Ferris Wheel. This was the Screamer, which, I slowly realized, could inspire far more fear.

“Aren’t you a little scared?” I asked Angel.

The kid turned and peered at me over his glasses, then grinned at the seat in front of him.

“I’ve never been scared of any of these rides,” he said.

Technically, no one should be. According to fair management, there are at least a dozen state inspectors checking up on the rides daily.

But even so, the prospect of not being afraid of any rides that the Central Carolina Fair had to offer was something that had always seemed impossible to me.

As our metal cage launched itself up, my fear grew, and with it, an oddly comforting thought that my death would make for one heck of a news story.

Piercing shrieks rang out through the ride as we all lifted off from the ground — and from our seats. The calm, blue expanse of sky was quickly replaced with an assortment of metal paneling that looked as hard as bedrock.

Somewhere below us, the operator stared up while twiddling his thumbs.

After several more rotations into the sky, the cage and its passengers finally landed. I had what I needed for my story.

I got off the ride and thanked Angel for his calming presence.

“Whew!” I sighed. “I’m feeling a little seasick.”

Angel turned back and glanced at me.

“You’ll get over it,” he said.