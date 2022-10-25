Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship gets new president

GREENSBORO — Lisa Hazlett has been promoted to president of the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, the center announced Tuesday.

Hazlett, who was the vice president, is the first female president in the organization’s 35-year history, according to a news release.

“Entrepreneurship has been the key growth economic driver in Greensboro and the Triad region,” Hazlett said in the release. “In my new role, I will continue to apply a strategic, process-oriented approach to making our vision a reality — and supporting the future success of our region. I will continue to focus on building strategic relationships with key stakeholders and potential partners across the region.”

The promotion comes as the business incubator executes its strategic plan and a major redevelopment project called The Steelhouse. The Steelhouse, adjacent to the nonprofit's existing facility on South Elm-Eugene Street, will bring new life to the massive historic Carolina Steel structure.

The redevelopment will convert the existing space into a flexible, scalable facility that meets the needs of new types of businesses, according to the news release.

“Lisa has played a critical role in the success of the Nussbaum Center in the last four and half years,” Sam Funchess, the center's CEO, said in a news release. “She took on additional responsibilities earlier this year and has proven her effectiveness and qualifications. Her curiosity, experience and relationships in the community make her an outstanding choice for this role and a strong partner for our entrepreneurs."

“Along with our CEO, Sam Funchess, Lisa has been the driving force behind The Steelhouse, a project that provides entrepreneurs with the tools and guidance they need for success," Barry Frank, chairman of the center's board, said in the release.

“With over half of our Associates being women-owned firms, her experience and voice will be critical to making sure we meet their needs as they grow their businesses and our community,” Funchess added.

Prior to the Nussbaum Center, Hazlett spent 7½ years in healthcare and almost 30 years managing her own business as a professional singer and actress.