NY man wins last $10M prize in NC scratch-off game

RALEIGH — A New York man picked up a scratch-off ticket during a stop at the Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive in High Point. He won $10 million.
In fact, Ryan Patrick of Oswego, N.Y., bought the last $10 million winner in the $30 Colossal Cash game, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
Patrick claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters. He chose the $6 million lump sum over an annuity. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $4,260,609.
The lottery will begin ending the Colossal Cash game now that the final top prize has been won.