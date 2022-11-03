 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

NY man wins last $10M prize in NC scratch-off game

  • 0

RALEIGH — A New York man picked up a scratch-off ticket during a stop at the Pick-N-Go on Eastchester Drive in High Point. He won $10 million.

In fact, Ryan Patrick of Oswego, N.Y., bought the last $10 million winner in the $30 Colossal Cash game, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.

Patrick claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters. He chose the $6 million lump sum over an annuity. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $4,260,609.

The lottery will begin ending the Colossal Cash game now that the final top prize has been won.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Clock falls back one hour on Nov. 6 for daylight saving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert