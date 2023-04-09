GREENSBORO — As the pastor gives the benediction at the end of the service, two girls slip into the foyer of the church, ready with a stack of CDs as people begin leaving the pews.

“Ma’am, would you like to buy one?” one of the girls asks of the music, which they had earlier performed.

“Why, yes I would,” the woman responds, handing over $15.

Many others walk away with one of the CDs in their hands.

Twenty churches. Almost $15,000. Open Door Baptist Church in Linwood is the latest stop for this months old “can-do” middle school choir from Oak Level Baptist Academy in Stokesdale, which has been on an informal tour performing at churches in the Triad to raise money for a trip to sing on the steps of the Capitol Building with the help of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis. U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning has secured the group a tour of the White House.

It has taken confidence, faith and a piano playing teacher-turned-choir director at the small Christian school to help them reach a goal of spreading their faith in the nation’s capital.

While there they also want to share the Christian message that is front and center to their faith — especially today at Easter: Jesus loves you.

****

This weekend people of the Christian faith around the world observe the death and resurrection of Jesus, whose earthly ministry encouraged his followers to spread the “good news” around the world.

Maybe not as well known as Peter, James and John, these young people have their sights set on ministering the best way they know how.

“We sing from the heart,” said Karlyn, one of the leads on “Behold Our God” before the Open Door congregation that Sunday.

The parents watching their children from the audience that day were reflective. Standing before the congregation of mostly strangers, the smiling group gripped their microphones while singing loud and clear.

Karlyn’s mother, Farren Wilkinson, says being in the choir “just increased her confidence. And they do it so well.”

There was emotion that night across the church pews as the choir’s singing lifted hearts and souls.

“It makes me cry every time,” Ajay Chriscoe, whose daughter Laura is one of the singers, said with flowing tears of joy.

“It has taken sacrifice,” he said of things his daughter has needed to miss because of performances and the preparation that goes into them. “But this is what they want to be doing and that’s a good thing.”

The 11-member choir is a mix of backstories and personalities. Some are natural comedians in the way only a child can be. Others are more meticulous than the rest. There are the kids whose upbringing has been relatively mundane. And then there are the kids whose life has been punctuated by struggle.

Regardless of who they are or where they’ve come from, something has led them to the Oak Level Baptist choir.

And to them, that something is a higher power.

To hear one choir member explain it: “When I’m singing and serving the Lord I feel safe.”

****

To simply call them a choir is a misnomer. Choir members say they’re doing more than singing. They’re spreading the word. Doing God’s work.

Maybe that’s why when he looks at them, choir director Kelley is reminded of the disciples who followed Jesus.

“They are not perfect people. They’re kids,” he explained. “You look through scripture and you look at a lot of the people who were used in different ways and they were not perfect.”

But they were perfect instruments to carry out the Lord’s work.

“I think what’s amazing about that is how God can take our lives and who we are and our faults and failures and also our good things — and if we let him — he’ll take all of that and he’ll put it into a ball and he’ll use us if we want to be used,” Kelley said.

Kelley speaks from experience. The reason he can relate to students going through the roller coaster ride of an unstable home life is because he spent his early years as an abused child before being adopted.

Over the years, music saved him. He started playing the piano by ear through mentors and then learned to read music.

Given that life experience, you would think that when students asked Kelley, the sixth-grade teacher at Oak Level Baptist, if they could start a choir, his answer would come easy. And it did.

“I said no,” Kelley admits.

****

It wasn’t that Kelley didn’t like the idea.

He wasn’t sure if the students were serious enough. And if he were to get involved, they would have to make a commitment to being their best.

It turns out, they were serious. And when Kelley saw that other six graders said they’d want to take part, he changed his mind.

“It spoke to my heart a lot because it’s not just a choir,” said Gracie, another of the choir members. “We are helping people seek Jesus.”

And then the idea would lead them beyond their dreams.

It started with a member of the school’s staff putting together a CD of all the group’s songs during a Christmas performance. A couple of other performances followed. Soon, they were getting word-of-mouth invitations to sing at different churches.

“We are excited about the doors the Lord has opened,” Kelley told the congregation at Open Door when introducing the choir. Many of them come from broken homes, he told them. “So it’s just touching that they can get up here and sing.”

****

Gracie’s grandmother, Stephanie Boswell, began contacting everyone from local officials to Tillis and the White House to solicit encouragement for the group.

“When I say I went to everybody, I literally went to everybody,” Boswell said.

Boswell says it’s been Kelley and the young people who have earned the honor of getting to perform in the nation’s capital.

“Their hearts are really in it and you can see that,” Boswell said.

At Open Door last Sunday, the group’s signature song and the CD’s title, “Jesus Never Fails,” brought a shower of “amens!”

The choir members say they really believe the words to the song, which resonates with audiences.

The words also still their souls, they say.

“I prayed a lot to wash away the nervousness,” Valerie, one of the lead singers on that song, said of building her confidence.

She feels grateful when people reach for one of the CDs.

“It means they want it and that’s a blessing,” Valerie said.

When the choir started out, Kelley said, it wasn’t the melodic and harmonizing group that congregations now hear, he explained. With lots of practices, they were able to finetune their sound to reach the heavens.

“They’ve grown so much in range,” recalled Amanda Rhodes, Valerie’s mother. “It’s just a great thing to see sixth-graders going around from church to church. I’ve even had people walk up to me with tears in their eyes. When they see those children up there it’s inspiring.”

Pastor Gary Gibson of the Linwood church where they last performed says he heard about the choir from a fellow pastor who enjoyed their performance at his church. Gibson invited them to sing and Kelly, the assistant pastor at Oak Level Baptist Church, to preach the Sunday evening service.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Gibson said right after last weekend’s performance. “I really enjoyed them. I really enjoyed the harmony.”

The middle school choir has been to churches with 600 members and others with far fewer.

Typically churches allow them to sell their CDs after the service or hold a special offering just for them.

“I tell them we give our all no matter where we are,” Kelley said of the choir members.

At one service, another special guest at the church was raising money for a disaster project and the congregation had decided to split the night’s offering. But Kelley said he felt a spiritual push from God to pass the pastor a note to give their half to the guest speaker. The pastor would mention it to the congregation and after the service would later write a check to the choir for more than they would’ve gotten had they split the offering.

“They didn’t even do it for that response,” Boswell said. “We had no other intentions other than those folks needed it more than we did.”

Kelley says they are close to their goal of $15,000 with a few more performances before their scheduled trip. They plan to take chartered buses and hope that they make the best use of the opportunity.

Just like the 12 disciples whose names will likely be heard by Christian congregations today as part of the Easter story, they hope their voices will encourage people they might never meet I’m person.