Oak Ridge Weekday School listed in state's latest COVID-19 report
Oak Ridge Weekday School listed in state's latest COVID-19 report

OAK RIDGE — The Oak Ridge Weekday School at Oak Ridge United Methodist Church has had two staff members and three children test positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report does not say when those positive results occurred or when they were originally reported at the local level. State officials have stressed such reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.

No one at the school in northwest Guilford County was immediately available for comment late Friday afternoon. An email seeking comment was sent to the school's director and a voice message was left on the main telephone line.

In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

