GREENSBORO — It’s been nearly a year since federal officials first announced the former American Hebrew Academy would house immigrant children.

The U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said last June that it would lease the school grounds to house unaccompanied migrant minors.

Initially, the children were expected to begin arriving in July 2022. But their arrival was postponed to the end of that year.

Now, it’s uncertain when the children will come.

Christened as The Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors), the facility off Hobbs Road could house up to 800 children. Children would stay there while the Office of Refugee Resettlement works to place them with a “vetted sponsor,” often a family member, while their immigration status is adjudicated.

Local officials said they’ve been told the facility will accept boys and girls ages 13 to 17 and that they will be separated by gender.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement is legally required to provide care for unaccompanied children referred by the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies until they are placed with a vetted sponsor or family member. The agency operates 220 care facilities nationwide.

“While in ORR care, children have access to medical treatment, legal services, translation services, education, and mental and behavioral health counselors and are able to connect with family at least twice a week,” DHHS said last year. “Children also meet with a case manager at least weekly.”

In an email to the News & Record, the Office of Refugee Resettlement said it is unable to confirm an opening date because not all of the contracts have been awarded to operate the facility.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she was told one of the contracts had to be rebid.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, said he attended a briefing regarding the facility within the past month. However, he would not divulge what was said.

“They didn’t want us to discuss that because the situation is fluid,” Alston said.

Meanwhile, residents who live around the 100-acre campus say rumors are filling the void of information. While the Office of Refugee Resettlement promised to keep the community informed, Mark Hobson said he’s heard “absolutely nothing.”

“I’ve been trying for at least two weeks to get information,” said Hobson, who lives in the nearby Westridge Forest neighborhood.

Terry Billings, president of the Westridge Forest Homeowners Association, said he’s seen lots of cars around.

“There’s a ton of activity going on, but nobody knows anything,” Billings said.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement said workers at the facility are making preparations for the children — which Hobson disputed.

“They keep saying children,” Hobson said. “These aren’t going to be children. It’s going to be 15- to 18-year-old boys.”

More than $268 million has been obligated by the federal government for the facility. That includes $50 million to lease the property — a former boarding school — from American Hebrew Academy for five years and $218 million to a Florida company called Deployed Services. According to USASpending.gov — a database that tracks federal government spending — Deployed Services will provide administrative support and social services.

“They paid $10 million a year,” said Hobson, referring to the lease, “and nobody has even used it.”

At least 1,500 people are expected to staff the facility around the clock, including case managers, mental health and medical clinicians, administrators and food service providers among others.

The average stay in similar facilities is 17 days, according to a Sept. 28 letter sent to U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning from DHHS Assistant Secretary January Contreras. The Office of Refugee Resettlement “will notify stakeholders within 15 days of activating the facility,” the letter states.

In an emailed statement to the News & Record, Manning said she’s “disappointed that our community has not received regular updates on when the facility may be operational.”

The Office of Refugee Resettlement told the News & Record it reaches out to congressional leaders, state and local elected officials and other community stakeholders to share necessary updates.

However, these updates are only available to a select few. They are not open to the media or the broader community around the site.