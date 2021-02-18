 Skip to main content
Officers find gunshot wound victim at local hospital after Gregory Street shooting, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle Wednesday night, police said in a news release. 

Officers responded about 10:35 p.m. to the local hospital where someone with injuries not considered life-threatening had been taken after a shooting on Gregory Street at Oak Street, according to police.

No further details about the victim were released. 

Police said there is no suspect information available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Breaking News