Official: From a 'diverse pool,' Greensboro may have a new police chief by Jan. 1

GREENSBORO — If all goes well, the city could have a new police chief by Jan. 1.

"I'm ambitious, but I feel like we'll be able to place someone in the police chief role by the first of the year," Assistant City Manager Trey Davis told the City Council at its meeting on Thursday.

The role has gone unfilled since Brian James retired from the department in late May. Since then, the city has held a series of meetings and compiled a survey to solicit public input on what qualities they would like to see in the city's top law enforcement officer.

"I believe, off the top of my head, it was 144 people that took the survey, roughly around 15 to 20 people who attended the in-person sessions and then between 30 and 50 people who attended the virtual sessions that were in August," Davis recalled.

The city began advertising the position on Sept. 15 and the posting closes Monday.

Kerr Putney, a former Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief, is leading the search effort on behalf of Development Associates — the Chapel-Hill-based search firm hired by the city.

"We’re up to about 13 applications now in which we have a very diverse pool from across the country," Davis said.

Development Associates assured Davis that the number of applications is in line with what is expected at this point in the process. "Most applications come in about the close of the process," Davis said.

Once the job posting closes, Davis said he and City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba will meet with the consultant to narrow the list.

Putney will then interview those candidates by phone and the prospects also will undergo a test which measures emotional intelligence, Davis told the council members.

"As we narrow that pool, we hope to hold an assessment center that will not only be comprised of peer professionals but also community members," he said. "After that process takes place, we strongly feel that will allow us — myself and the city manager — to be able to identify the right candidate for our city."