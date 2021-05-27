Officials raced to get Guilford residents vaccinated. Now, comes the hard part.

In High Point, the health department has partnered with YWCA and The Foundation for Healthy High Point for the Vax Connect program. It's an initiative that enlists “vaccinator connectors” to directly talk with people in vulnerable communities with low rates of vaccinations.

“Our vaccinator connectors are going door to door, talking to people. They are answering questions … alleviating any type of concerns that they have and they can schedule an appointment right there,” Vann said.

Vann was especially touched by the story of an elderly couple who were very hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The vax connectors … answered so many of their questions, they were very prepared, very knowledgeable, and they told the couple once they're ready to make an appointment, they can call back, and there's no pressure.”

A couple hours later, when the vax connectors returned to their car, the couple came out of their house and waved them down. They had decided to make an appointment.

“It just shows how important this direct relationship … with our community is,” Vann said.

