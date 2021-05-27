Officials raced to get Guilford residents vaccinated. Now, comes the hard part.

Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin administers a COVID-19 vaccination in the drive-thru at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin administers a COVID-19 vaccination to 98-year-old Mary Lewis in the drive-thru at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
People wait in the vehicles for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
People wait in the vehicles for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
North Carolina National Guard Sgt. Matthew Snow takes down signage at the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
North Carolina National Guard Sgt. Kaleb Diaz and Air Force Airman Diego Coroba take down signage at the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin administers a COVID-19 vaccination in the drive-thru at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Taara McClendon works as security outside the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
North Carolina National Guard Spc. Kayla Ledford takes down signage at the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Shantel Walker answers questions from Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin before getting her second COVID-19 vaccination at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Walker brought her daughter, mother and grandmother to the clinic where they all received their second shot. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Shantel Walker answers questions from Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin before getting her second COVID-19 vaccination at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Walker brought her daughter, mother and grandmother to the clinic where they all received their second shot. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
North Carolina National Guard Major Chris Roy leads a school bus to it's parking spot at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center drive-thru at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
GREENSBORO — It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty for county health officials, who’ve raced to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19.
Now, they’ve got a more difficult road ahead in the quest to seek “herd immunity.”
Herd immunity is when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the risk of infection from person to person unlikely.
At a news conference Wednesday, county Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said herd immunity for COVID-19 is likely “anywhere above 70% of people that are vaccinated.”
As of Wednesday, 53% of county residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine were partially vaccinated and 48% were fully vaccinated.
But for herd immunity — which includes the entire county population of 523,000 and not just those eligible for vaccination — that figure drops to about 41%.
“We worked very hard to get to that 41%,” Vann said, “however, now every vaccine is going to matter."
Much of the health official’s efforts in the past six months has focused on getting people to come to large vaccination sites, such as the Greenboro Coliseum and the High Point University Community Center.
And while those sites will still operate, other large vaccination clinics have recently closed.
The mass-vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre — operated by state and federal agencies — closed Thursday.
Local dignitaries lobbied hard to get the regional site, which was meant to be temporary, located in Greensboro. The federally-funded clinic opened March 9 and provided nearly 144,000 vaccinations, according to Keith Acree, spokesman for the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
And, earlier this month, the county closed its vaccination clinic at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
But while some efforts are folding, others are ramping up.
The county is using several tactics to reach residents who remain hesitant to take the vaccine, or who may have transportation issues. Smaller clinics continue to be held at churches and other community sites, where residents may feel more comfortable getting a vaccination. And the county will also use a van to bring the medicine to outlying communities.
“This transition to a more community-focused process has been effective for us,” said Don Campbell, the director of Guilford County Emergency Management. “Any way that we can get an additional 10, 15, 20, 50 to 100 individuals vaccinated ... that is a win in our books.”
In High Point, the health department has partnered with YWCA and The Foundation for Healthy High Point for the Vax Connect program. It's an initiative that enlists “vaccinator connectors” to directly talk with people in vulnerable communities with low rates of vaccinations.
“Our vaccinator connectors are going door to door, talking to people. They are answering questions … alleviating any type of concerns that they have and they can schedule an appointment right there,” Vann said.
Vann was especially touched by the story of an elderly couple who were very hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
“The vax connectors … answered so many of their questions, they were very prepared, very knowledgeable, and they told the couple once they're ready to make an appointment, they can call back, and there's no pressure.”
A couple hours later, when the vax connectors returned to their car, the couple came out of their house and waved them down. They had decided to make an appointment.
“It just shows how important this direct relationship … with our community is,” Vann said.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.
Historically, free school meals are only offered to low-income students. But when the coronavirus pandemic caused many schools to close for in-person instruction in spring 2020, the federal government opened the school meal program to all students.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards for new information that leads to an arrest.
Recommended for you
1 of 12
Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin administers a COVID-19 vaccination in the drive-thru at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin administers a COVID-19 vaccination to 98-year-old Mary Lewis in the drive-thru at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
People wait in the vehicles for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
People wait in the vehicles for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
North Carolina National Guard Sgt. Matthew Snow takes down signage at the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
North Carolina National Guard Sgt. Kaleb Diaz and Air Force Airman Diego Coroba take down signage at the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin administers a COVID-19 vaccination in the drive-thru at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Taara McClendon works as security outside the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
North Carolina National Guard Spc. Kayla Ledford takes down signage at the walk-in clinic at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site inside Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Shantel Walker answers questions from Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin before getting her second COVID-19 vaccination at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Walker brought her daughter, mother and grandmother to the clinic where they all received their second shot. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
Shantel Walker answers questions from Air Force SSgt. Hillary Augustin before getting her second COVID-19 vaccination at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center site at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Walker brought her daughter, mother and grandmother to the clinic where they all received their second shot. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.
North Carolina National Guard Major Chris Roy leads a school bus to it's parking spot at the Greensboro Community Vaccination Center drive-thru at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Thursday was the site's last day of operation after opening in early March. Workers at the site have administered 143,000 vaccines since. The site which operated both a walk-in and drive-thru option had as many as 3000 appointments a day.