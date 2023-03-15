Related to this story

Holly the hippo is pregnant!

Holly the hippo is pregnant!

The Greensboro Science Center cautions she is a first-time mom, but said "the health and activity level of the calf in-utero looks positive."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

California court rules in favor of Uber and Lyft, lets them classify drivers as contractors