GREENSBORO — Holly the hippo is pregnant, the Greensboro Science Center announced on Tuesday.

Holly and her mate Ralph are pygmy hippos who have been living at the center for a little under two years. The pair both came from different zoos in Florida before they, well, found one another.

“They love each other,” said Bekah Robinson, the science center’s public relations and digital marketing coordinator. “If they are not swimming around together, they have a wallow” — a wet, muddy area — “that they like to lay together in.”

While it’s always possible that something could go wrong with the pregnancy, zoo leaders say the ultrasound images show an apparently active and healthy hippo calf. Robinson said pigmy hippo gestation is usually between 104 and 204 days, which puts Holly’s expected due date somewhere between late April and early May.

If the zoo determines its OK for the calf to remain with its parents, visitors could be able to see it almost immediately after the birth. This would be Holly’s first calf. Ralph has at least one other son.

According to the zoo, pigmy hippos are an endangered species found in four West African countries.

Robinson said the science center doesn’t usually make pregnancy announcements but made an exception for this charismatic duo.

“They are super cute and very popular with our guests,” Robinson said. “We are really excited to see how adorable this little calf will be.”