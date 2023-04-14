GREENSBORO — Omega Sports, which filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2021, will be closing all of its stores in the coming weeks, according to a statement the company released on its website.

"We are saddened to confirm that Omega Sports will close its doors and shut down its e-commerce operation. This decision was made after conferring with Omega’s financial and legal advisors," the company said in a statement after 45 years in business.

The company announced it plans for "an orderly wind-down" of operations through early summer and will be releasing more information about rewards and gift-card customers.

According to the statement, the company cited challenges presented by COVID-19, supply-chain shortages, wage and cost inflation, and economic uncertainties.

"We are grateful for our incredible team of dedicated employees who have unselfishly and professionally served our customers and communities for over four decades. We are equally thankful for our longtime customers who have been loyal, supportive, and faithful to Omega Sports," the company said in the statement.

When the sports merchandise retailer filed for federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 25, 2021, it listed assets and liabilities of between $1 million and $10 million.

The filing occurred in the Western District of North Carolina. The company listed between 100 and 199 creditors.

At the time of the filing, the retailer had seven stores, including at Oakcrest Shopping Center in Greensboro, Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem, and High Point Mall. It also has two locations in Charlotte and one each in Raleigh and Wilmington.

The company entered bankruptcy protection with 24 full-time salaried employees, 59 part-time hourly employees and four full-time hourly employees.

The company was founded in 1978 by Phil Bowman and Thom Rock. Robert Hager later acquired an ownership stake.

The filing was submitted by Craig Carlock, who bought the company in April 2017 along with his wife, Kristin. Craig Carlock serves as chief executive.

The company said questions regarding online orders and special orders can be directed to support@omegasports.com.