'Omicron is here': Cone Health expects COVID-19 cases to double, even triple soon

A doubling or tripling of people with COVID-19 in hospitals would return the community to where it was last January. That’s when Cone Health hit a high of 265 patients with the coronavirus, resulting in crowded emergency rooms and long waits for care.

The latest count taken at Cone Health facilities shows the health network has 90 cases of COVID-19.

“This is the time to get a booster. If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated," Snider said.

Meanwhile, the community is making adjustments, again, to prepare for what may be a new wave of infections.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Greensboro is canceling its 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Pageant Service because of emerging information about the omicron variant.

"We are weary, but the light still shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it," the church said in a news release.

The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts also announced that beginning Tuesday, masks will again be required to attend performances.