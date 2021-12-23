'Omicron is here': Cone Health expects COVID-19 cases to double, even triple soon

GREENSBORO — Cone Health anticipates the number of COVID-19 cases in its hospitals to double or triple in the coming weeks with the emergence of the omicron variant, according to a news release from the health system.
It was unclear Thursday morning if specific cases of omicron have been discovered in Guilford County — most COVID-19 infections do not undergo the genomic sequencing needed for such confirmation.
However, Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said recently there are some "potential" cases and hospital officials say it is only a matter of time before it shows up locally.
The first case in North Carolina was detected in Mecklenburg County on Dec. 10, state health officials said.
“Omicron is here," Dr. Cynthia Snider, Cone Health's medical director for infection prevention, said in the release. "It spreads twice as fast as delta, so it has the potential to infect many people quickly."
Initial studies suggest that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version. But its ability to quickly infect may still overrun hospitals albeit with less severe cases.
Health officials are urging everyone eligible for a booster vaccination to get one and to take further precautions — especially at holiday gatherings.
A doubling or tripling of people with COVID-19 in hospitals would return the community to where it was last January. That’s when Cone Health hit a high of 265 patients with the coronavirus, resulting in crowded emergency rooms and long waits for care.
The latest count taken at Cone Health facilities shows the health network has 90 cases of COVID-19.
“This is the time to get a booster. If you haven’t been vaccinated, get vaccinated," Snider said.
Meanwhile, the community is making adjustments, again, to prepare for what may be a new wave of infections.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Greensboro is canceling its 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Pageant Service because of emerging information about the omicron variant.
"We are weary, but the light still shines in the darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it," the church said in a news release.
The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts also announced that beginning Tuesday, masks will again be required to attend performances.
In Cone's release, health data scientist Michael DeWitt said: “We hope the impact of omicron on the Triad will be similar to its effect in South Africa, where it appears to cause less severe disease than the delta variant. But even in that best case, we are still likely to see big numbers of patients because omicron is so much more transmissible.
"And the Triad has a lot more people who are overweight, with diabetes, heart disease and other medical conditions than South Africa. Our experience is probably going to mirror the Northeast or Midwest. They are seeing big surges already.”
The expected increase in COVID-19 cases also will add more stress on area hospitals, which officials said are unusually busy. Cone Health is seeing more people than usual for issues unrelated to the disease because many delayed getting care because of previous COVID-19 surges.
Another surge, Cone Health's CEO Mary Jo Cagle noted in a letter to patients, will greatly impact health care workers.
"A surge will ask more of our doctors, nurses and care teams, who have given their all throughout the pandemic and wish nothing more than to see an end to avoidable illness and death from COVID-19," she wrote.
