On painted wings: Here's what's flying around in NC

We asked Gabriela Garrison, the Eastern Piedmont Habitat conservation coordinator for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, to share some of her favorite butterflies with readers last year. There were so many, she’s back with more. Here’s what she had to say:

I wrote an article last fall highlighting commonly seen butterflies in your neighborhood. There are many beautiful butterflies in North Carolina, so I’m back to share a few more! Before we proceed, let’s do a quick review of a butterfly’s lifecycle during the growing season: adult females lay eggs on a host plant; in the next stage, a caterpillar (also known as a larva) will emerge and start eating the leaves (and/or other parts) of that plant. Insects and native plants have co-evolved for millions of years, so it’s critical to have the appropriate plants to feed these caterpillars. Many butterflies may only have a few host plants, so if you do not have the associated species, a butterfly will not lay eggs. After going through several stages of growth, the caterpillar will transform to a chrysalis. Within weeks, a butterfly will emerge, and the cycle starts over. Here’s an interesting tidbit: If you plant the larval host for a specific butterfly you would like to see, there’s a good chance you will attract it to your yard! Disclaimer: Patience is a virtue in this situation because it might take time for those plants to be discovered.

Gulf fritillary

(Agraulis vanillae)

Let’s start with one of the more striking butterflies: gulf fritillary (Agraulis vanillae). This brilliantly colored butterfly has orange (upper) wings with black markings and three white dots on each forewing. Much like another bright orange butterfly we are enamored with (who doesn’t love a Monarch?), gulf fritillaries also overwinter as adults in much warmer climates. Some don’t venture further south than Florida, but others will travel as far as Central and South America.

If you happen to have a passionflower vine (Passiflora spp.) in your yard, you’re also likely to have fritillary caterpillars, as that’s their host plant. There’s no denying that passionflower is one of those “happy” native plants that many gardeners want to label as invasive — but it’s not! So now you have a great reason to allow passionflower to run free in your yard. The cute, little black and orange caterpillars are totally worth it.

American snout

(Libytheana carinenta)

When I see this next butterfly, the American snout (Libytheana carinenta), I tend to think of it as dull in coloration. That’s probably because I often see its wings folded up, so I’m only seeing the gray underside of the wing. When its wings are open, the upper portion is brown with orange patches and white spots … a bit livelier. If you have hackberry trees (Celtis spp.), you are likely to find this butterfly as those are its larval host plants. We can’t overlook the most interesting feature of this unique butterfly: its “snout.” Honestly, it’s not really a snout. This butterfly has elongated mouth parts (also known as labial palpi) that give a snout-like appearance. When extended in tandem with their antennae, it almost looks like the stem on a leaf. In concert with the gray underwings, do you think this provides good camouflage as a dead leaf? If you answered yes, you are correct!

Gray hairstreak

(Strymon melinus)

The next butterfly is likely to be one of the most encountered hairstreaks in the state: gray hairstreak (Strymon melinus). Its upper wings are mostly gray with an orange spot on each lower wing and a black, tail-like structure. When I’m in the woods, I tend to see these flitting around quite often. Unlike gulf fritillaries and American snouts, gray hairstreaks have a variety of larval host plants, enabling them to frequent many types of habitats. A neat feature on this butterfly is that tail-like structure I mentioned. In combination with their orange spots, this butterfly has developed a nifty decoy to make predators believe their eyes and antennae are on the rear part of their body, enabling them to make a quick escape should the occasion arise.

American lady

(Vanessa virginiensis)

The American lady (Vanessa virginiensis) is a butterfly with a very majestic name. Of all the insects in the world, butterflies seem to have the most poetic and lyrical names. This is another beautiful, orange butterfly with brown markings and a black margin along its upper wings, as well as diverse patterns on the underside of the wing. In fact, the top and bottom of the wing look so different that it’s almost like you’re seeing two different butterflies. Take a close look at the underside, and you will see two eyespots that help differentiate it from its cousin, the painted lady (Vanessa cardui) who has four eye spots. Fun fact: caterpillars are the primary food source for most songbird nestlings. They are extremely rich in proteins and carotenoids. With that in mind, caterpillars must work hard to stay well hidden. American lady caterpillars have taken that to heart; they create nest-like structures at the top of their host plant by pulling leaves together with silk to shelter during the day. If you see something like that at the top of a plant, you might have a lady larva hanging out!

Luna moth

(Actias luna)

For the last insect, I’m going to make a slight deviation. I’m staying in the Order Lepidoptera, which houses both butterflies and moths. However, instead of a butterfly, I’m going to highlight the luna moth (Actias luna) because it is so spectacular. This magnificent moth is nocturnal but can still be spotted occasionally during the day. One of our largest moths, it is a wash of green and yellow with a long tail, eye spots on its wings, and wing margins that vary in color throughout the season. If you want to attract this moth, you have the option of planting several types of trees, including black walnut (Juglans nigra), hickory (Carya spp.), persimmon (Diospyros virginiana), and sweet gum (Liquidambar styraciflua). Interestingly, the luna moth does not eat as an adult. It lacks functional mouthparts and will acquire all the food it needs while in the caterpillar stage, usually lasting three to four weeks. As you can imagine, many adult lepidopterans are favorite foods for vertebrate and invertebrate predators alike. As such, the luna moth has developed clever defense mechanisms, including a small, hidden head and eye spots that are meant to fool those wily predators. Research has shown that luna moths twist their tails as they fly, likely to confuse a bat’s sonar capacity for hunting insects. In the larval form, caterpillars will raise their heads and make a clicking noise with their mandibles. For even more effect, they have the potential to regurgitate foul-smelling liquids to discourage unwanted interest.

We are quite fortunate in North Carolina to have a diverse array of butterflies and moths. Insect populations across the globe have declined significantly in recent years. There are many contributing factors, including habitat loss, fragmentation, pesticide use, and climate change. Every person can work toward reversing these trends by planting native species and minimizing and/or eliminating pesticides. Most importantly, your voice may be the most powerful tool in your arsenal to teach others about North Carolina’s natural resources, the threats they’re facing, and the steps that can be taken to protect them.