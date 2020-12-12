On the other front line: Guilford County agencies face huge rise in people seeking help amid pandemic

GREENSBORO — Fear comes through Tyra Clymer's door on the faces of most people.
As director of emergency services at Greensboro Urban Ministry, Clymer's job is to try providing whatever assistance she can with available COVID-19 emergency assistance relief funds and the backing of one of the city's largest safety nets.
Along with people with lower incomes, she has seen those who teach children, once worked in big offices downtown, had their own successful businesses or who care for the sick. They have closed businesses and spent through their nest eggs.
Some had never missed a mortgage payment, ever had to make payment arrangements for an overdue power bill or worried that they had no money for groceries.
Yet, in a pandemic economy, they are here along with everybody else.
Guilt and shame, that also comes with asking for help.
"They just look at us and say, 'What do I do?'" said Clymer, who like her peers at the Salvation Army, the Interactive Resource Center and other local agencies, is on another front line of helping people survive the coronavirus.
Even those for whom missing a couple of rent payments means having to come up with $8,000.
"When things were better, they wouldn't have a problem paying rent," Clymer said.
The pandemic has cost jobs in every income bracket at an already fragile time in the economy. Economists are estimating that, since there was no agreement in Washington last week to extend unemployment benefits, for example, that payments will likely lapse for weeks after Christmas, even if legislation authorizing an extension is signed this week, because of antiquated state computer systems.
Demand for services at Urban Ministry, which depends on donations, is record-setting whether it's someone looking for bags of food or financial help to keep the lights on.
Before the pandemic shut down schools and put a stop to indoor eating this spring that almost shuttered whole industries, some of the fastest-growing poverty in the country was already being reported in the Greensboro-High Point metro area. Polls showed the area as among the hungriest in the country.
Pre-COVID-19 there was already a growing number of families who have fallen out of the middle class because of layoffs or companies closing or underemployment; of working-class people grappling with loss of benefits or reduced hours or rising prices that give them less to live on; and of those who can’t find work or have given up on looking because they might be caring for an aging parent.
It has taken a lot for many of them to ask for help.
Laying out your entire life and finances in front of people is a tough thing to do.
Even if the person across the desk has the patience of a saint, and takes a certain pride in problem-solving.
While their COVID-19 money has to be used for specific circumstances, like rent to keep someone in their home, nonprofits also are simultaneously raising money for emergency assistance and wanting to give it away.
"When people come to us, they know we are going to try everything possible to help them," said the Rev. Myron Wilkins, Greensboro Urban Ministry's executive director. "They know we are going to treat them with dignity and respect, even if we have to say no."
A rising need
A year ago, Urban Ministry handed out an average of $20,000 to $25,000 a month in emergency rent and utilities to 100 households. Today, because of the impact of COVID-19, that number has increased to $100,000 per month in emergency rent and utilities to over 200 households.
The food pantry is seeing over 200 households per month that have never applied for food assistance before on top of the ones returning for help. In November, more than 2,000 households received emergency groceries there.
Free lunch is served every day with no questions asked. That's 8,000 to 9,000 lunches served every month.
"We see a lot more desperation and tough situations," said Shantell Williams, another Urban Ministry caseworker.
They're seeing more people who cannot pay the rent or keep the lights on because of reduced hours at work or losing their job. But it's easier to help a family to pay an overdue light bill or catch up on rent than to start all over at a new place, so they focus emergency funds for financial aid in those areas.
The agency is buoyed by donations from other faith communities, including those whose church offices might no longer be open to the public to distribute their own emergency assistance. The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund has been generous and a federal COVID-19 loan helped sustain the payroll. Even those people who are suffering themselves, give what they can because they understand it has crossed all economic lines, Wilkins said.
The climate is likely going to get worse, says the nonpartisan Budget & Tax Center, a project of the nonprofit N.C. Justice Center, which works to eliminate poverty in North Carolina through advocacy.
Whether providing refuge to Hurricane Katrina survivors or refugees from all over the world or creating a system of church-based homeless shelters during the harshest months of winter, Greensboro has long had a reputation as a generous place that has always had a variety of small and large organizations that try to bridge the gap for people in need. Some you know by name and sight. Others are known only to those they serve.
Mary's House aids women recovering from substance abuse with transitional and permanent housing.
The IRC is a day center where homeless people can do their laundry and take a shower while accessing a variety of services set up for their convenience, such as help filing for benefits.
The agencies that help people are also having to be creative while they offer help, like operating at longer hours. Still, Lillie Brown and the other caseworkers at the Urban Ministry are interviewing people face-to-face for financial assistance, and they do so with a lot of precautions and following guidelines on wearing masks and maintaining social distance.
Just about every day pre-pandemic, volunteers outnumbered staff at places like Urban Ministry. Most were older — and more vulnerable to the virus. So staff has had to take on more of the assignments the volunteers would have covered. Clymer, for example, gets to work early to help with the breakfast that will serve hundreds on any given day.
Wilkins calls it the "triage unit."
Legacy of service
Clymer knows firsthand how intimidating it is to suddenly lose a job and wonder what's next. She was laid off 25 years ago before volunteering at Greensboro Urban Ministry and later getting a position there. A Greensboro native, she had grown up a latchkey kid, with her parents both working two jobs. Her mother, a UNCG housekeeper, and her father, who worked in various jobs over the years including in textiles, also cleaned office buildings at night.
They wanted a house. And they set goals, were faithful to the mission and were successful.
They also put their daughter through N.C. A&T. Theirs is a story she uses to inspire those who have lost hope.
Clymer is as practical when she looks through other's finances. But her parents had also put the former hospital candy-striper and Girl Scout in positions to want to help other people at an early age.
So for those seated across from her who have paperwork showing they are indeed in danger of eviction or do not have the money for this month's rent, she is able to write the check that gets them over a hump.
There are others for whom she calls landlords to try to work something out with the money she has at hand, even if it isn't everything they owe.
But even with everything in her arsenal, it still doesn't work for everyone, at least not in the way they hoped.
Some landlords, tired of all the broken arrangements in the past, tell her they don't even want the money. They just want them out.
When Clymer ran the numbers for one family living in a home they can no longer afford and a community they wanted to remain in, nothing was going to work with the recent loss of income.
"They didn't want to leave but there was no way they could stay, and that's hard for people to hear," Clymer said.
Part of what she has to assess is what's going to happen the month after they get the money. Will they be back in the same situation?
She admits the work can take its toll. She can still see the suspected domestic violence victim seeking money for the light bill, who begged her not to require her partner to come in with his verification information, which is a requirement.
She is seeing more of the elderly who may be in the earliest stages of memory loss. They show up with no money in the bank and have no idea what happened to it. When they allow her to, she calls family, who may have no idea what has been going on.
They worry that they will lose their independence.
She knows every situation isn't black and white, which is why she takes the extra time on each case.
Sometimes the situation works out in other ways — Clymer slips her number to the domestic violence victim to reach out at any time, or finds that a son or daughter of that elderly person is thankful for the call and begins taking responsibility for making sure the money from jobs, retirement or Social Security is used to pay the bills.
"I ask God for guidance every day," Clymer said
She and her co-workers watch out for each other. Listen to each other. There are chaplains on staff that they call on, too. Wilkins and senior leadership are sometimes walking the halls, also checking on how people are doing.
They are also buoyed by the generosity they see around them.
"One of my biggest delights of working here is looking into the faces of children and teenagers who walk in with their birthday money to donate or gifts they have made themselves or collected to share," Clymer said.
Without the Urban Ministry, Salvation Army, and IRC, there would be a huge void in the city. People donate to these agencies to make sure that there is a place the less fortunate can go for help.
Urban Ministry is one of the oldest local agencies.
"We need not wear that as a badge of pride," Wilkins said. "But an inspiration of what we do as necessary."
