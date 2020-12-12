On the other front line: Guilford County agencies face huge rise in people seeking help amid pandemic

They wanted a house. And they set goals, were faithful to the mission and were successful.

They also put their daughter through N.C. A&T. Theirs is a story she uses to inspire those who have lost hope.

Clymer is as practical when she looks through other's finances. But her parents had also put the former hospital candy-striper and Girl Scout in positions to want to help other people at an early age.

So for those seated across from her who have paperwork showing they are indeed in danger of eviction or do not have the money for this month's rent, she is able to write the check that gets them over a hump.

There are others for whom she calls landlords to try to work something out with the money she has at hand, even if it isn't everything they owe.

But even with everything in her arsenal, it still doesn't work for everyone, at least not in the way they hoped.

Some landlords, tired of all the broken arrangements in the past, tell her they don't even want the money. They just want them out.

When Clymer ran the numbers for one family living in a home they can no longer afford and a community they wanted to remain in, nothing was going to work with the recent loss of income.