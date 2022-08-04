Once thriving Greensboro community is gone. A look at the last days of the Jamison Mobile Home Park.

GREENSBORO — The laughter of children and the smell of dinner wafting out of windows as the sun sets — along with the mobile home that kept the holiday icicles around its roof all year — are gone from the lot of land along Hiatt Street.

The kinds of routine things that aren’t missed until they are missing.

College applications were completed and military enlistment papers were perused at dinner tables within the neat rows of mobile homes once fronted by a sign welcoming visitors to Jamison Mobile Home Park. Newborns were brought home from the hospital and learned to later crawl and walk in homes here. Cancer was fought here.

The same family rituals unfold daily in the Irving Park, Warnersville and Aycock communities. What made the difference — and bit of tragedy, say some — is that the mostly immigrant neighbors of the Jamison Mobile Home Park were on borrowed property. While most who lived here were homeowners — some of them ripping out old carpeting and using home improvement skills to give aging mobile homes makeovers — the land underneath them was rented. And that made them vulnerable to what would come: the property owner exercising the right to close the mobile home park and sell the land to a developer.

A year later and the land is at least a temporary holding ground mostly for old utility meters, piles of discarded wood and siding, and even a chair left behind that maybe couldn’t fit into the moving van. Two trailers, sitting open and empty, have yet to be hauled away or disassembled. But it’s evident everyone is gone.

The saga of the residents, who united as the Hiatt Street Neighborhood Association, captivated a community and in ways changed city practices, even if it could not change the eventual outcome of the 3 acres of land.

Land is sold

Last August, when the tenants of the Jamison Mobile Home Park community gathered for a rally outside of the office of their landlord, Family Properties, there was desperation in the air. When the police arrived to remove them at the landlord’s request, they moved to the sidewalk, afraid of what would happen if they didn’t stop fighting. The immigrants-rights group Siembra was asked for help.

They had month-to-month leases all those years but never thought it would simply cease to exist.

The sale would mean 18 homeowner and renter families would be displaced in a lesser-known corner of Greensboro and the Lindley Park neighborhood. With the land’s estimated value of about $350,000, the maze of homes is couched between an apartment complex on one side and a building with broken windows on the other. Nearby train tracks run past a Sherwin Williams plant down the street, framing the area squarely in urban life.

They had what was likely the cheapest rent in the city at $315 a month.

And moving a mobile home — if it’s able to be moved — can cost thousands of dollars for residents already struggling to make the rent.

The property was part of the estate of Shirley Todd Jamison, a former nurse and missionary, who died in 2017. Her pursuits, arced toward humanity, weren’t lost on some who asked if she would have ever sold the property, even at the expense of taking advantage of skyrocketing land values to provide an inheritance of sorts to her heirs. The location is enviable — good schools, close public transportation, UNCG within walking distance.

The families were initially told by park manager Lynne Anderson of Family Properties that they had to be out by the end of September 2021, giving them about a month, according to copies of a notice sent to tenants saying that the park had been sold. Anderson is one of Jamison’s nieces.

At the protest, Anderson held letters that extended the time until Jan. 1 this year, which would have met the state statute giving displaced mobile home residents six months. But none of them would take the mail, as distrust had set in.

The fight to stay

Jamison tenants complained about getting the first notices written in English when Spanish is their first language. A further snub, tenants say, is how they were expected to quickly pack up and move.

The buyer, Owls Roost Properties, didn’t need a zoning change but went before the city’s rezoning commission for more leeway in its designs. As is required, letters went out to every homeowner in the area, but not renters.

On those hot summer nights that followed the tenants gathered outside their homes and planned how they could buy the park as an association. They planned fundraisers. They sought out loans. The families began looking for ways to raise money, including side gigs mowing lawns. Of the several barriers in their path, North Carolina, like just about every other state, doesn’t have a first refusal law for mobile home residents who are about to be displaced.

Someone got the idea to ask the developer to step away from the deal. Although some of the neighbors were apprehensive, they packed a welcome basket and delivered it to the developer’s office, rattling some of the staff. The developer, in turn, eventually agreed to the request by families asking if they could stay until the end of the school year.

Over the months that came tensions were also stoked in other ways. The sellers had begun noticing exorbitant water bills, which were included in the rent. Instead of a monthly bill in the hundreds of dollars, they were now routinely in the thousands with no discovered water leaks or massive problems on the property.

A group of people from the city and community began gathering with the tenants to answer questions and help connect them to resources. The City Council was already working on a “mass displacement fund” to help displaced workers with up to $10,000 each depending on their situations.

Moving mobile homes is expensive. When they can be moved, it takes expertise to set them back up and make the necessary hookups, which need a permit. It all costs thousands of dollars.

All the families that once called Jamison home are in some measure of transition. Three families working with the city are set up elsewhere. Some are in hotels waiting for their mobile homes to be inhabitable on a new lot.

So by late spring the park no longer looked like a community, with the concrete slabs where the homes sat slowly emptying. Some among those who were the first to go admitted they felt guilty, as if they were abandoning the others. Some took out costly loans to move their homes before the city got involved. An attorney who said she represented the families sent a demand letter essentially saying the families could drag the fight out while mentioning compensation was worth upwards of $40,000 each.

Some of the families quickly disavowed the letter. Another attorney stepped in pro bono and has been advising the remaining tenants of their rights and helping to work with the city and agencies, such as the Greensboro Housing Coalition and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, with the latter raising about $50,000 to help the displaced families. Some have resettled. Others are in various stages, including waiting in hotel rooms for their mobile homes to be set up elsewhere — a task that could take several weeks and require permits.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan, looking over the past year, touted the teamwork, and says there are lessons. She would like to see future zoning signs in multiple languages or at least directing interested parties to a website that gives the information in multiple languages.

As the last of the debris is soon carted away, there is one guarantee along this stretch of Hiatt Street and that’s that the lot will not be this lifeless for long.