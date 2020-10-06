 Skip to main content
One dead after morning house fire in Summerfield
SUMMERFIELD — One person has died in a house fire which required help from additional fire departments to get under control because of a lack of water sources, officials in North Carolina said Tuesday.

News sources report Summerfield Fire Chief Chris Johnson said the call came in just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Johnson said the fire was so intense that crews could see the glow of the fire and the thick smoke from about 2 miles away.

Johnson said his department received help from about 10 different districts because there are no fire hydrants or water supplies in the area.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, and firefighters say foul play is not suspected.

